Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi HC Refuses Plea to Declare Ram Janmabhoomi Trust a Public Authority

The Delhi High Court declined to entertain a petition seeking to categorize the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as a public authority under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Delhi HC Refuses Plea to Declare Ram Janmabhoomi Trust a Public Authority

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition seeking to categorize the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust as a public authority under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The petition, filed by Neeraj Kumar, contested the Central Information Commission’s (CIC) July 8, 2022, decision, which denied disclosing details about the Chief Public Information Officer (CPIO) and the First Appellate Authority of the Trust. Kumar had also filed an RTI request with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2022, seeking similar information.

However, the MHA rejected the request, asserting that the Trust is neither owned, controlled, nor financed by the Government of India and thus does not qualify as a public authority.

Represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, Kumar urged the Delhi High Court to overturn the CIC’s decision.

A bench led by Justice Sanjeev Narula heard the matter, with Senior Advocate Chetan Sharma (ASG) and Advocate Nishant Gautam (CHSC) arguing on behalf of the MHA and the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. They contended that the Trust operates autonomously and should not be classified as a public authority.

After deliberating on the arguments, the court refrained from intervening and disposed of the petition. It directed the petitioner and respondents to present their case before the CIC for further consideration.

Read More: Saw People Burn Inside’: Eyewitness Recalls Jaipur Fire Horror, Shares How He Jumped Out Of Window

Filed under

ram janmabhoomi

Advertisement

Also Read

Top Wealth Creators In India: Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal Lead 2024

Top Wealth Creators In India: Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal Lead 2024

Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts 10% Of Management Positions, HERE’S WHY

Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Cuts 10% Of Management Positions, HERE’S WHY

SC Notice To Tamil Nadu On Plea Seeking Recall Of Senthil Balaji’s Bail Order

SC Notice To Tamil Nadu On Plea Seeking Recall Of Senthil Balaji’s Bail Order

‘Saw People Burn Inside’: Eyewitness Recalls Jaipur Fire Horror, Shares How He Jumped Out Of Window

‘Saw People Burn Inside’: Eyewitness Recalls Jaipur Fire Horror, Shares How He Jumped Out Of...

Plea In SC Seeks Inquiry Into Cases Involving Dowry, Sexual Offences, UCC

Plea In SC Seeks Inquiry Into Cases Involving Dowry, Sexual Offences, UCC

Entertainment

Shakira Credits Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Came To Her Rescue During Heartbreak: He Was Checking In Every Day

Shakira Credits Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Came To Her Rescue During Heartbreak: He Was Checking

Mufasa: The Lion King X Review: Stunning Visuals, Pure Joy, Yet Flawed Prequel – Fans React With Mixed Emotions

Mufasa: The Lion King X Review: Stunning Visuals, Pure Joy, Yet Flawed Prequel – Fans

Year Ender 2024: Remembering TV Stars Who Said Goodbye To The World Too Soon

Year Ender 2024: Remembering TV Stars Who Said Goodbye To The World Too Soon

UI The Movie X Review: A Complex, Subconscious War – Did Upendra’s Bold Vision Succeed or Fall Short?

UI The Movie X Review: A Complex, Subconscious War – Did Upendra’s Bold Vision Succeed

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism Ministry Reveals Truth

Is MrBeast Renting Out Pyramids In Gaza For 100 Hours To Shoot Video? Egyptian Tourism

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox