Delhi HC Seeks Patanjali Stand On Dabur’s Plea Over Disparaging Ads

Delhi High Court has called on Patanjali Ayurved to respond to a lawsuit filed by Dabur India, which accuses Patanjali of airing advertisements that allegedly disparage Dabur’s flagship product, Chyawanprash.

The Delhi High Court has called on Patanjali Ayurved to respond to a lawsuit filed by Dabur India, which accuses Patanjali of airing advertisements that allegedly disparage Dabur’s flagship product, Chyawanprash.

On December 24, Justice Mini Pushkarna issued summons to Patanjali Ayurved and Patanjali Foods Ltd., directing them to file a written statement within 30 days. The court also asked for a reply regarding interim relief sought by Dabur, with the matter scheduled for its next hearing on January 30.

“Accordingly, let the plaint be registered as suit. Issue summons… Let the written statement be filed by the defendants within thirty days from today,” the court’s order stated.

Dabur’s Allegations

Dabur, which commands over 60% of the Chyawanprash market, claims that Patanjali’s advertisements for its “Patanjali Special Chyawanprash” make false and defamatory statements. According to Dabur, the ads position Patanjali’s product as the “original” and “special” Chyawanprash, made using Ayurvedic knowledge from sages such as Charak, Sushrut, and Dhanwantari. The advertisements further describe Patanjali’s product as “shreshtham/sarv-shreshth” (the best), implying that other manufacturers lack the expertise or authenticity of Patanjali.

Dabur’s plea argues that these claims effectively discredit other Ayurvedic traditions recognized under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. It alleges that the ads dismiss the methodologies followed by competitors, including Dabur, as “ordinary.”

“In essence, the defendants make a brazen claim in the impugned TVC and in the impugned print ad that only the Ayurvedic book used by the defendants is the ‘original method’ or formula to make Chyawanprash, thereby rubbishing other Ayurvedic books ‘stipulated’ in the first schedule of the D&C Act,” states Dabur’s lawsuit.

Relief Sought

Dabur has requested a permanent injunction to bar Patanjali from airing the advertisements, claiming they harm the goodwill and reputation of its brand and product. The company also seeks to protect its market position and credibility against what it views as baseless and misleading comparisons.

The case underscores growing tensions between leading players in the Ayurvedic product market, as they vie for consumer trust and dominance in the lucrative health and wellness sector.

The matter will now proceed as the court reviews the claims and responses from both sides.

Read More: World’s Largest Election: EC Shares Data For 2024 Lok Sabha Election