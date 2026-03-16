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Home > India > Delhi Horror: Three Minors Gangrape 8-Year-Old Girl In Okhla After Luring Her To A Godown, Took Off Her Undergarments, Took Turns To Rape Her

Delhi Horror: Three Minors Gangrape 8-Year-Old Girl In Okhla After Luring Her To A Godown, Took Off Her Undergarments, Took Turns To Rape Her

A special team of Delhi Police led by SI Dinesh rushed to the spot after a complaint of sexual assault involving an eight-year-old girl in the Okhla Industrial Area.

Delhi rape case (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Delhi rape case (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 16, 2026 17:03:47 IST

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Delhi Horror: Three Minors Gangrape 8-Year-Old Girl In Okhla After Luring Her To A Godown, Took Off Her Undergarments, Took Turns To Rape Her

Delhi Minor Rape Case: Police in southeast Delhi say three boys, all between 12 and 13 years old, lured an eight-year-old girl to a godown near her Okhla home and raped her.

Minors Gangrape 8-Year-Old Girl In Delhi

The incident happened during the day on March 12 and 13. The girl told investigators the boys approached her on the street, took her to the godown, and assaulted her there.

The situation came to light on March 14, when someone called the police station in Okhla Industrial Area to report the assault. A police team rushed over and started their investigation right away.

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Since the case involves a minor, they brought in a female officer for the investigation. Doctors at AIIMS examined the girl and recorded her account of what had happened.

After listening to her statement, the police filed a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They detained the three boys within hours of registering the case. Police say they’re still investigating.

Took off her undergarments, and each tried to rape her

Police shared more details about what happened. On March 14, 2026, someone called the Okhla Industrial Area police station, reporting that three boys had sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl.

A special team led by SI Dinesh rushed to the spot. The police brought the three accused boys in for questioning. The girl and her mother also arrived at the station in a PCR van.

SI Neelam joined the investigation to make sure things were handled with care. After a quick inquiry, the police sent the girl, her mother, and a woman constable to AIIMS Hospital for a medical exam.

The doctor there wrote down what happened. The girl said three boys, all between 12 and 13 years old, had assaulted her.

The girl, who’s about 7 years old, gave a statement. She said that on March 12 and 13, the three boys identified as S (13), E (13), and M (12) took her during the day to a warehouse near her home. She said they took off her undergarments and each tried to rape her.

Police registered FIR No. 131/2026 under Sections 70/351 of the BNS and Section 6 of the POCSO Act at Okhla Industrial Area police station. All three boys were picked up within hours. The investigation is ongoing. 

ALSO READ: Who Is Gaurav Gogoi? From NYU Graduate To Congress Leader, Tracing The Political Journey Of INC’s Key Voice In Lok Sabha As Assam Gears Up For Elections

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 5:03 PM IST
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Delhi Horror: Three Minors Gangrape 8-Year-Old Girl In Okhla After Luring Her To A Godown, Took Off Her Undergarments, Took Turns To Rape Her

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Delhi Horror: Three Minors Gangrape 8-Year-Old Girl In Okhla After Luring Her To A Godown, Took Off Her Undergarments, Took Turns To Rape Her

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Delhi Horror: Three Minors Gangrape 8-Year-Old Girl In Okhla After Luring Her To A Godown, Took Off Her Undergarments, Took Turns To Rape Her
Delhi Horror: Three Minors Gangrape 8-Year-Old Girl In Okhla After Luring Her To A Godown, Took Off Her Undergarments, Took Turns To Rape Her
Delhi Horror: Three Minors Gangrape 8-Year-Old Girl In Okhla After Luring Her To A Godown, Took Off Her Undergarments, Took Turns To Rape Her
Delhi Horror: Three Minors Gangrape 8-Year-Old Girl In Okhla After Luring Her To A Godown, Took Off Her Undergarments, Took Turns To Rape Her

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