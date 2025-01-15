Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Delhi: How To Drive In Dense Fog? National Capital Wakes Up To Zero Visibility, Trains And Flights Impacted

Delhi: How To Drive In Dense Fog? National Capital Wakes Up To Zero Visibility, Trains And Flights Impacted

Dense fog and a cold wave caused significant disruptions for early morning commuters in New Delhi on Wednesday, leading to delays for many heading to work. Several individuals reported being late due to the low visibility on the roads.

The foggy conditions impacted visibility across Delhi-NCR, with train and flight operations also affected.

North India Gripped by Cold Wave

The cold wave continued to impact several parts of North India, with New Delhi recording a temperature of 9.8°C at 5:30 AM on Tuesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 252, categorized as “poor.” The AQI scale ranges from “good” (0-50) to “severe” (401-500).

Train and Flight Disruptions in Delhi

The dense fog earlier in the week disrupted travel schedules in the national capital. On Sunday, 25 trains arriving in Delhi experienced delays due to foggy conditions in the region. Affected trains included the Purushottam Superfast Express, Farakka Express, Antyodaya Humsafar, and Sampark Kranti Superfast Express. Similarly, flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were impacted, with delays reported due to reduced visibility.

How To Drive In Dense Fog?

Driving in dense fog can be challenging and dangerous due to reduced visibility. Here are essential tips to ensure your safety:

1. Prepare Your Vehicle
Check lights: Ensure all vehicle lights (headlights, brake lights, fog lights) are functional.
Clean windows and mirrors: Remove dirt or moisture to improve visibility.
Defog your windshield: Use the defroster and windshield wipers to prevent fogging inside the car.

2. Use Proper Lighting
Use low-beam headlights: High beams reflect off the fog, worsening visibility.
Activate fog lights: If available, these help illuminate the road without causing glare.
Avoid hazard lights: Only use them if you’re stopped or in an emergency.

3. Adjust Your Speed
Drive slowly: Reduced visibility means less time to react to obstacles or sudden stops.
Maintain a safe distance: Leave extra space between your car and the one ahead.

4. Stay Focused
Avoid distractions: Stay off your phone and minimize conversations.
Look for road markings: Use lane markers and reflectors to guide your path.
Listen for cues: Keep the radio at a low volume to hear other vehicles or horns.

5. Avoid Sudden Movements
Brake gently: Sudden braking can lead to skidding.
Steer smoothly: Abrupt turns can make the vehicle unstable.

6. Use Technology
Rely on GPS cautiously: It helps navigate but doesn’t account for immediate obstacles.
Use fog sensors: If your car has them, they can assist in detecting hazards.

7. Pull Over if Necessary
Stop in a safe spot: If visibility becomes too poor, find a safe location to park.
Use hazard lights: Turn them on while parked to alert other drivers.

8. Avoid Overtaking
Refrain from passing other vehicles in foggy conditions unless absolutely necessary.

The cold wave extended to Rajasthan, where most districts faced intense winter conditions. Jaipur witnessed heavy fog on Wednesday morning, significantly reducing visibility and forcing drivers to rely on headlights.

Residents sought warmth around bonfires to combat the chill. Mount Abu, in particular, experienced freezing conditions, with temperatures dropping to -1°C. Frost covered vehicle windshields and grasslands, adding to the winter ambiance for tourists visiting the hill station.

The severe cold wave, which intensified over the weekend, has led to fluctuating temperatures and a biting chill, making everyday life challenging in the affected regions.

ALSO READ : IMD Represents India’s Scientific Progress : PM Modi

Filed under

delhi fog fog winters New Delhi Weather

