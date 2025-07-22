LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Monsoon Rains Spark Social Media Frenzy Over Flooded Streets, Metro Chaos

Delhi's recent rain brought relief but also chaos, sparking viral reactions about flooding, metro delays, and poor governance. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a week of light rain.

Delhi monsoon rains today: While some social media users described how a little rain turns the city into a mess with commuters having to endure longer traffic jams and waterlogged streets, others welcomed the downpour. (Photo: screengrabs from X)
Delhi monsoon rains today: While some social media users described how a little rain turns the city into a mess with commuters having to endure longer traffic jams and waterlogged streets, others welcomed the downpour. (Photo: screengrabs from X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 13:33:00 IST

Today’s downpour in Delhi-NCR brought some respite from the heat but unleashed a wave of online frenzy with social media users having a field day as heavy monsoon rains battered parts of the National Capital Region.

While some described how a little rain turns the city into a mess with commuters having to endure longer traffic jams and waterlogged streets, others welcomed the downpour, saying, “Every drop is spreading positivity, joy, and love”.

“Connaught Lane, heart of the Capital. A little rain and the roads vanish, footpaths drown, and citizens tiptoe through filth. Delhi rains don’t expose the drainage—they expose the Governance,” an X user wrote Tuesday.

Voicing the collective frustration, one social media comment read, “The moment it rains, Delhi doesn’t just get drenched – it drowns. Cars float like oversized rubber toys. Double Engine’s corruption is clearly waterproof.” 

Citizens Vent Online Over Flooded Streets and Poor Drainage

Others too complained of flooded roads, drenched footpaths and subsequent overcrowding in metros as becoming an all-too-familiar sight during the monsoon season.

“Magenta line of Delhi metro is a total mess. At 8:10 pm, on a Monday, frequency of 10 min. Ridiculous. Leads to overcrowding in train and on platform. Delhi metro never had such low frequency in its history. It is forcing people to stop using metro,” another user wrote.

Crowded platforms and long waits reportedly compounded the national capital’s rainy day chaos.

Delhi Weather: ‘Unbearable Heat Through the Day & Rain and Hail by the Night’

A third user captured Delhi’s unpredictable weather, writing in a post on X, “Delhi’s ever changing mood – unbearable heat and humidity through the day & rain and hail storm by the night.”

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms until July 28, with temperatures fluctuating between 23°C and 36°C, news agency ANI reported.

Opposition protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were postponed. MPs from Congress and AAP have raised concerns about the SIR process in Bihar, fearing it threatens democratic rights ahead of the 2025 elections.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh urged Parliament,”I would like to draw the attention of this House to a very serious and sensitive issue relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The nature of this process appears to be worrisome and inequality-promoting at many levels.”

ALSO READ: Delhi Monsoon Live Updates: Heavy Rains Lash NCR, Several Areas Waterlogged

