LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi police directs all police officers to appear physically before the courts

Delhi police directs all police officers to appear physically before the courts

Delhi police directs all police officers to appear physically before the courts

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 15:39:11 IST

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Delhi police on Monday issued a circular directing all police officers to appear physically before the courts for evidence.

The decision comes after the Delhi lawyers went on strike against the LG’s notification for deposition of police personnel through video conferencing from the Police station.

In response to the circular, Lawyers of the Delhi District Court Bar Associations withdrew their strike after the demand for physical deposition of police personnel before the court was met.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Coordination Committee rejected the request made by the Bar Council of India (BCI) to recall the upcoming strike against the deposition of police personnel from Police stations. The committee said that there shall be a complete abstention from work if their genuine demands are not acceded to.

After a meeting of office bearers, the coordination committee stated, “We firmly stand on our demand and reiterate that police personnel have to appear only in physical mode in the courts for the deposition/evidence.”

On Saturday morning, a letter was issued by BCI Chairman and Senior Advocate, Manan Kumar Mishra, to recall the upcoming strike/agitation. The BCI Chairman requested the coordination committee to participate in a proposed meeting with BCI and the Bar Council of Delhi.

“However, we would like to make it crystal clear that the Coordination Committee has raised the agitation to protect the interest of public at large and will continue with the agitation till our genuine demand is not met with,” the committee said.

The committee said that its genuine demand that all the police officials have to appear physically before the court for deposition/ evidence is not acceded to, we shall continue with our call for indefinite abstention from work from 08.09.2025, and the same shall be in a more intensified manner. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: before-the-courtsdelhi policedepositionEVIDENCElgs-notificationphysical-appearancepolice-officersvideo-conferencing

RELATED News

Delhi Police busts Pan-India mule account racket kingpin
India-Nepal border on alert as protests erupt in Nepal
Assam House Delhi pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika as birth centenary celebrations begin
RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosable admitted to Jodhpur AIIMS following elevation in BP
Supreme Court’s Interim Order In Bihar SIR: EC To Treat Aadhaar As 12th Document For Inclusion In Bihar Electoral Rolls During SIR Exercise

LATEST NEWS

Baloch American Congress Prez slams Pakistan over human rights violations, calls for united protest
Top 10 Countries for Immigration in 2025: Where are People Moving?
Baloch Women Forum condemns execution of three youths in Kech district, warns of escalating violence
Breaking: Israel Approves Gaza Peace Plan Backed by Donald Trump
Nepal: Death toll rises to 14 in Gen Z protests in Kathmandu
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Reveals Why His Jersey Number is 77
Shraadh 2025: Avoid These Mistakes At All Cost
Asia Cup 2025: Who’ll Oversee the India vs Pakistan Match? Meet the Umpires and Match Referee
"Police are firing on the people, anti-corruption protests being suppressed," says Kathmandu protester
"Police are firing on the people, anti-corruption protests being suppressed," says Kathmandu protester
Delhi police directs all police officers to appear physically before the courts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi police directs all police officers to appear physically before the courts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi police directs all police officers to appear physically before the courts
Delhi police directs all police officers to appear physically before the courts
Delhi police directs all police officers to appear physically before the courts
Delhi police directs all police officers to appear physically before the courts

QUICK LINKS