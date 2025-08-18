Delhi Public School Receives Bomb Threat, School Evacuated

Delhi Bomb Threat News: Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka received a bomb threat call on Monday, creating panic among students, staff, and parents. Authorities quickly evacuated everyone from the campus as a precautionary measure. The Delhi Fire Service confirmed that police teams and bomb disposal squads reached the school and began a thorough search operation. Officials said the threat was received through a Gmail ID and sent to multiple schools. Delhi Police confirmed that the situation is under control while the search continues. Officials assured that all standard security procedures were being followed to ensure safety of students and staff.

Two Other Schools Receive Threat Emails

Police officials said two more schools in Dwarka received similar threat emails. Modern Convent School in Sector-4 and ShreeRam World School in Sector-10 reported the matter to authorities. Both schools informed police immediately, and precautionary evacuations were carried out.

Police and bomb disposal teams started search operations at both campuses to rule out any danger. Authorities said that the emails appeared to have been sent in bulk through the same Gmail account. Security personnel stationed at the sites confirmed that all students and staff members were safe and that investigations into the origin of the threats were underway.

Bengaluru Schools Faced Similar Threats in July

Officials recalled that over 40 private schools in Bengaluru received similar bomb threats in July. The emails warned of explosives planted inside classrooms. Schools in areas such as RR Nagar and Kengeri were among the institutions targeted. Police, bomb disposal units, and emergency services conducted extensive search operations in response to the threats. However, no explosives were found during the inspections. The sender of the email claimed to have planted Trinitrotoluene (TNT) in classrooms and issued a warning of catastrophic consequences, sparking widespread panic among students, parents, and teachers in the Karnataka capital.

Threat Email Contained Disturbing Language

Police officials reported that the threatening email sent to Bengaluru schools contained disturbing and violent language. The sender wrote, “I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive.” The email also added, “I will gladly laugh when I watch the news… only to see the parents show up at the school and be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children.” The messages shocked parents and school authorities. Security forces treated the matter with urgency, despite the fact that no explosives were found in any of the threatened locations.

Repeated Hoax Threats Raise Safety Concerns

Authorities confirmed that all the previous threats turned out to be hoaxes, but the repeated nature of such incidents has raised major safety concerns. Parents have expressed anxiety over the well-being of their children, while school administrators have called for stronger security measures. The series of hoax threats has forced schools to maintain a state of alert. Each time a threat is received, emergency evacuations and searches take place, disrupting classes and creating fear among students. Officials confirmed that precautionary evacuations will remain the standard protocol until each threat is investigated thoroughly and declared safe.

Political Leaders React to Bomb Threats

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi criticised the Centre and the BJP-led civic administration for failing to ensure safety in schools. She said, “Think of the trauma that children, parents, and teachers are going through. BJP controls all four engines of governance in Delhi, yet fails to ensure safety and security for our children. Shocking!” Her remarks came after repeated incidents of bomb threats across schools. Political leaders have urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible for spreading fear and disrupting the safety of students in the national capital.

Investigation Underway in DPS Dwarka Case

Police officials confirmed that the investigation into the DPS Dwarka bomb threat is ongoing. Authorities are tracing the source of the Gmail account used to send the emails. Cybercrime teams are working with law enforcement to identify the sender and determine whether the threats are linked to the earlier incidents in Bengaluru.

Officials assured that children’s safety remains the top priority, and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators once identified. Security agencies said that schools will continue to follow precautionary measures, including evacuations, until each threat is verified as a hoax or found genuine.

