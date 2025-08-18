Rahul vs EC: From House No. 0 T0 Dead Voters In Bihar, Here Are The Key Counters

In a press conference – Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday rejected allegations of “vote chori” raised by Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi. He defended the integrity of India’s voting process, calling it the backbone of the world’s largest democracy. He said no complaints would be accepted on the draft list of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar after September 1.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, CEC Kumar said the “PPT presentation” presented “wrong analysis” of voter data. He challenged the Congress leader to submit an affidavit within seven days or “apologise to the nation” for his charges.

CEC Counters Rahul Gandhi’s August 7 Claims

CEC Kumar responded to allegations raised by Rahul Gandhi in his August 7 press conference. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to manipulate electoral rolls. Rahul Gandhi cited irregularities in the Mahadevapura assembly segment of Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka. The Congress leader used the electoral list to claim fraud existed across India. He pointed out duplicate entries, voters registered with house number zero, and dozens of names listed under one small house. CEC Kumar rejected these charges and presented clarifications.

EC Explains “House Number Zero” Issue

On Rahul Gandhi’s charge of house number zero in electoral rolls, the Election Commission said several villages and panchayat areas lacked official house numbers. CEC Kumar explained that a notional number, such as zero, was assigned in such cases to ensure voters were not left out. He said, “There are people who stay under bridges, near lampposts, and in unauthorised colonies in cities. The poll body ensures no voter is excluded.” He clarified that an address is not mandatory for voting and that nationality, proximity to the booth, and age of 18 years are the key eligibility factors.

Duplicate Names Do Not Mean Duplicate Votes

Addressing claims of duplicate names, CEC Kumar said names in multiple booths did not imply multiple votes. “Even if a voter has his name in two places, he votes in one. It is a criminal offence to cast votes in two places,” he said. He asked those alleging duplicate voting to provide proof but stated that none was given. Kumar said, “The Election Commission wants to make it clear that it fearlessly stood, stands and will stand like a rock with all the voters of all religions and all sections of the society.”

EC Clarifies Bihar Death Figures

CEC Kumar explained Rahul Gandhi’s claim of 22 lakh voter deaths in six months in Bihar. He said the data was misrepresented, as the deaths included unreported cases from the past 20 years. He said the last Special Intensive Revision of rolls took place two decades ago, and since then, only summary revisions were held. SIR involves door-to-door verification, unlike summary revisions. He said the current SIR aims to update records accurately. “India, with 90-100 crore voters, is the world’s largest democracy. The Commission maintains the sanctity of electoral rolls,” he added, vouching for the system’s credibility.

SIR in Bihar Not Conducted in a Rush

CEC Kumar dismissed Opposition claims that the SIR in Bihar was being conducted hastily. He said, “The Representation of People Act says the voter list has to be rectified before every election. This is the legal responsibility of the Election Commission.” He clarified that the SIR began on June 24 and was completed by July 20, reaching over seven crore voters in Bihar. He said the last SIR in 2003 was also conducted in July. Kumar stressed that it was wrong to claim the Commission rushed the process, and every step followed legal procedures.

September 1 Deadline for Draft List Complaints

CEC Kumar appealed to political parties in Bihar to raise objections to the draft list before September 1. “I want to appeal to all the 12 political parties, whether they are national parties or state parties, to point out the mistakes before 1 September. The Election Commission is ready to correct it,” he said. He clarified that after September 1, voter list corrections would not affect casting of votes. He said, “When a voter presses the button, he can press it only once. Vote theft cannot happen.” He stressed that electoral rolls and voting are distinct processes.

CEC’s Response Directed at Rahul Gandhi

CEC Kumar did not mention Rahul Gandhi by name but clearly targeted his allegations. He said, “One needs to have the stomach to listen to and understand the truth.” His remarks were in response to Rahul Gandhi’s press conference where the Congress leader alleged large-scale manipulation by the Election Commission to help the BJP win the 2024 Lok Sabha election. By countering each point raised, Kumar defended the sanctity of the electoral process and assured that the Commission operates independently, without bias, and in compliance with constitutional and legal requirements.

