‘Delhi Ke Darinde Mat Kahiye’: Man Accused Of Racially Abusing Arunachal Women Requests People To Listen To Couple’s Side; Claims Threats To Self, Family

Arunachal Woman Case: Delhi Man, accused in the alleged racial abuse and mistreatment of three Arunachal women, on Wednesday, apologized to the northeastern people and said that he and his wife both are cooperating with the Delhi Police in the matter.

In a video interview with the news agency ANI, the man, who has since been charged under various sections of the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, said that he and his wife are ashamed and that what happened there was the spur of the moment.

‘Cooperating With Police’

“We are showing complete cooperation with the Delhi Police and we have complete faith that the police and the Indian judiciary stand with us and will clear everything through an unbiased investigation… We are definitely ashamed. I am not such a person, but it was in the heat of the moment. We did not intend to do so,” Harsh Singh, the accused, said.

He also requested people to take into consideration the couple’s story, adding that their property was attacked and claiming that one of his men was about to be attacked during the altercation.

‘Listen To Our Side Too’

“I want to ask social media users to listen to both sides of the story… Our property was being attacked and one of my men was about to be attacked… The situation escalated after the woman came… Please do not do media trials, I have complete faith in the Indian judiciary… We will accept whatever punishment we get,” the man said.

He also claimed that he is being threatened and had received obscene doctored images of his mother over social media. The accused also requested people not to drag his family and business into the matter.

#WATCH | Delhi | Accused Harsh Singh says, “We are showing complete cooperation with Delhi Police and we have complete faith that the police and Indian judiciary stand with us and will clear everything through unbiased investigation… We are definitely ashamed. I am not such a… https://t.co/8uTN5Cgs3d pic.twitter.com/snug3ZFdBh — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2026



In the video, the wife of Harsh Singh was seen racially abusing the women, calling them ‘massage worker and momo’. They were later arrested by the Delhi Police after the incident went viral, drawing huge uproar from political circles across the country.

ALSO READ: ‘Where Are They’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s Sisters Slam PTI Leadership, Question Their ‘Silence’ Over His Legal Battles As Jailed Leader’s Health Deteriorates