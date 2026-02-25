LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Where Are They’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s Sisters Slam PTI Leadership, Question Their ‘Silence’ Over His Legal Battles As Jailed Leader’s Health Deteriorates

According to a report submitted to the Pakistani Supreme Court by his lawyer and the court's amicus curiae, Barrister Salman Safdar, Khan was transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on Monday for ongoing treatment of his diagnosed eye condition.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 25, 2026 16:55:28 IST

The sisters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday publicly rebuked the leadership of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, accusing it of maintaining “complete silence” and failing to take meaningful action in his ongoing legal battles.

Addressing reporters outside the Islamabad High Court, Aleema Khan, alongside her sisters Uzma Khan and Noureen Khanum, questioned why senior PTI leaders – including Gohar Ali Khan, Latif Khosa and Ali Zafar – had not more aggressively pursued legal remedies in the cases against the jailed party founder.

“Where are Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Latif Khosa and Barrister Ali Zafar? Why are they not pursuing cases?” Aleema asked, as quoted by Geo News.

The sisters had arrived at the IHC to seek updates on the multiple cases filed against Imran Khan. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also reached the court and attempted to meet Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, Geo News reported.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been in custody since August 2023 following convictions in multiple cases that he has claimed were politically motivated after his removal from office in the 2022 parliamentary vote.

Imran Khan’s health has also emerged as a matter of concern amid ongoing tensions between the government and the opposition, Geo News reported.

According to a report submitted to the Pakistani Supreme Court by his lawyer and the court’s amicus curiae, Barrister Salman Safdar, Khan was transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on Monday for ongoing treatment of his diagnosed eye condition. 

He received a second dose of an anti-VEGF intravitreal injection, the hospital confirmed.

Aleema Khan said her brother remains central to national politics and the PTI party.

“He is our brother, and politics revolves around him. We will speak for our brother, no matter what Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi does,” she asserted, as quoted by Geo News, adding that the family would continue raising its voice for Imran Khan, regardless of party statements.

Uzma Khan also criticised the PTI leadership, alleging that they had distanced themselves from the legal and political struggle surrounding Imran Khan’s cases.

“The party leadership is nowhere to be seen, and there is complete silence,” she said, as quoted by Geo News, adding that the family is often left uninformed about developments.

Aleema further alleged that PTI lawyers, now members of parliament, had failed to follow instructions to file legal petitions on Imran Khan’s behalf. 

She questioned why statements by the Interior Minister blaming the sisters had not been addressed by the party.

The sisters accused the leadership of making independent decisions without consulting the family.

“If the family had been kept satisfied and informed, the situation would have been better,” Aleema said, as quoted by Geo News, calling the leadership’s actions “shameful”.

She specifically criticised Barrister Gohar Ali Khan for failing to get cases fixed in the Supreme Court and high courts even after assuming the post of party chairman.

Highlighting concerns over Imran Khan’s medical care, Aleema said government doctors were being pressured and called for the family’s own medical team to be allowed access.

“No action or decision relating to Imran Khan’s health can be taken without our consultation,” she added, as quoted by Geo News.

The sisters demanded that the PTI leadership clarify their position and take immediate action regarding the party founder’s legal and medical matters.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 4:47 PM IST
QUICK LINKS