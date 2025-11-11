LIVE TV
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Another Doctor From Pulwama Detained, NIA Takes Over Investigation, Here's What We Know

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, NIA, and J&K Police are jointly conducting raids across Faridabad, Lucknow, and Pulwama. Officials suspect the group used encrypted communication apps for coordination and funding.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 14:55:48 IST

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Another Doctor From Pulwama Detained, NIA Takes Over Investigation, Here's What We Know

The investigation into the Delhi Red Fort blast has widened, with authorities detaining another medical professional for questioning. The arrested person has been identified as Dr Sajad Ahmad Malla, son of Nazir Ahmad Malla from Bandzoo, Pulwama, reported India Today.

Dr Sajad, who holds MBBS and MD degrees, is being questioned for his suspected involvement in the terror module behind the November 10 blast, which killed at least 10 people and injured over 20.

Dr Sajad is the fourth doctor detained in connection with what officials are calling the Kashmir-Faridabad-Delhi terror network. Investigators believe an organised medical network could be aiding terror activities through recruitment, logistics, and funding.

The ongoing probe has revealed the involvement of four doctors, three from Kashmir and one from Lucknow. The key suspects include:

Dr Umar ul Nabi Dar, a Pulwama native who worked at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, and is believed to have purchased the car used in the blast. His family members have been detained for DNA testing.

Dr Adil from Anantnag, who got married in October and is linked to the AK-47 rifle recovered from GMC Anantnag.

Dr Muzammil Shakeel, also from Pulwama, worked in Faridabad and came under scrutiny after being linked to Dr Shaheen.

Dr Shaheen, a female doctor from Lucknow, is suspected of coordinating recruitment and operations for the group.

Dr Shaheen’s role in Jaish women’s wing

Intelligence sources claim Dr Shaheen was assigned to set up the Indian network of Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, the women’s wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The wing is led by Saadia Azhar, sister of JeM chief Masood Azhar, whose husband Yusuf Azhar was one of the masterminds of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, NIA, and J&K Police are jointly conducting raids across Faridabad, Lucknow, and Pulwama. Officials suspect the group used encrypted communication apps for coordination and funding, revealing a sophisticated “white-collar terror ecosystem” stretching from Kashmir to Delhi.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 2:55 PM IST
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Another Doctor From Pulwama Detained, NIA Takes Over Investigation, Here’s What We Know

