Delhi Shocker Caught On Camera: Mother Attacked By Bike-Borne Robbers With A Knife While Dropping Daughter At School; Video Goes Viral | Watch

A disturbing incident from Rohini has sparked outrage after a woman was allegedly attacked by bike-borne robbers while dropping her daughter at school. The entire episode, captured on camera, has gone viral on social media, raising fresh concerns over safety in the national capital.

According to reports, the woman was surrounded by multiple men on motorcycles in a residential area during the morning rush. The accused allegedly attempted to rob her, and when she resisted, one of them attacked her with a knife. The shocking visuals show the woman trying to fend off the assailants as they close in on her in broad daylight, before fleeing the spot.

X users reacted to the viral video

The incident has triggered widespread reactions online, with many users questioning the state of law and order in Delhi. “So many people are around but no one comes to help,” one user wrote. Another commented, “This is the situation of law and order in the national capital of India. No value for the taxes we pay.”

Others pointed to the lack of fear among criminals, with one remarking, “No fear of police… they should be severely dealt with,” while another added that law and order in Delhi is “increasingly coming under serious question.”

Watch here:

New Delhi shocker: Mother dropping daughter at school surrounded by bike-borne robbers, attacked with weapon after resisting loot attempt pic.twitter.com/JrHqxZt3Wb — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 19, 2026







This is not an isolated case. In a similar incident reported earlier from east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, a woman was assaulted and robbed by four motorcycle-borne men in broad daylight.

CCTV footage of that incident also went viral, showing the accused attacking the victim, snatching her gold bangle, and even brandishing a firearm to intimidate bystanders.

The victim, identified as Kanika Mehta, had just dropped her daughter at a school bus stop when she was surrounded by the accused riding two motorcycles. When she resisted their demand to hand over her gold bangle, one of the attackers allegedly hit her with a blunt object while another threatened her with a gun. She sustained minor injuries during the scuffle.

Police officials said a case has been registered in the Krishna Nagar incident and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. The repeated nature of such crimes, especially targeting women during routine activities like school drop-offs, has intensified concerns about public safety in Delhi.

As the Rohini video continues to circulate widely, citizens and experts alike are calling for stricter policing and swift action against the perpetrators to restore a sense of security in the city.

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