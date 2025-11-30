LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods California Mass Shooting cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Shocker: CISF Head Constable Arrested After Shooting 17-Year-Old At A Wedding, Pistol Seized

Delhi Shocker: CISF Head Constable Arrested After Shooting 17-Year-Old At A Wedding, Pistol Seized

A CISF constable has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old near his duty site, triggering massive public anger. The teen died in hospital. Police seized the rifle for ballistic tests, while CISF launched a parallel inquiry to examine protocol lapses, stress factors, and accountability.

CISF Constable Arrested After 17-Year-Old Shot Dead Near Duty Post; Public Outrage Sparks Dual Probes (Pc: Freepik Representative)
CISF Constable Arrested After 17-Year-Old Shot Dead Near Duty Post; Public Outrage Sparks Dual Probes (Pc: Freepik Representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 30, 2025 13:12:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Shocker: CISF Head Constable Arrested After Shooting 17-Year-Old At A Wedding, Pistol Seized

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is being examined in regard to a super extraordinary situation in which he supposedly killed a 17-year-old boy close to his site of duty.

Rage of the public and slogan cries for immediate justice erupted the moment the incident, which took place on Saturday night at wedding  at a residential area near the government installation guarded by the paramilitary force, was reported. 

The local police have given preliminary information that the constable was in charge when the struggle occurred. Although the exact reason and situation are yet to be clarified, the witnesses say that an unexpected disagreement escalated into a fight.

The minor was admitted to a local hospital but unfortunately, he died. The CISF has very quickly acted to suspend the accused officer and is entirely supportive of the civil police’s murder investigation.

Custodial Interrogation And Weapon Seizure

The local police took prompt actions which led to the formal arrest of the constable involved in the shooting, who is now facing charges related to the incident. One of the most important aspects of the still ongoing investigation has been the thorough questioning of the suspect to find out the exact order of events that led to the death of the 17-year-old boy. 

The police have stated that the rifle which was used to shoot the victim has been confiscated and is undergoing ballistic testing. The inquiry will primarily be concerned with determining whether the discharged gun was an act of self-defense, a total operational failure, or an intended crime.

It has been said in the very first reports that the policeman has been taken into custody and the police are very carefully gathering statements from all possible witnesses, including the fellow staff that were stationed around the area. This significant step is aimed at producing indisputable stateful facts for the prosecution.

CISF Internal Review And Operational Protocols

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), along with the police investigation, has set up a high-level internal Court of Inquiry to examine the conduct of the constable involved and the operational protocols of the unit.

The Inquiry has a dual purpose: firstly, to clarify the circumstances and secondly, to identify any lapses in training, stress management or compliance with the ‘Rules of Engagement’ that have led to the incident.

The Director of CISF expressed his sorrow over the incident and assured the public that full accountability and rigorous punishment will be the consequences.

Besides, the inquiry will cover among other things, the stress of the personnel, the location of deployment, and the treatment of the weapon, thus making the review of the force procedures’ stateful facts a means to prevent such incidents in the future.

Also Read: Prayagraj Doctor Claims Teacher ‘Subtly Abused’ Son, Says Child Returned With Thigh-Groin Pain: ‘Something Was Wrong That Day’

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 1:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 17-year-old killedCISF

RELATED News

Mira Road Shocker: Woman Alleges Rape Attempt, Man Hits Back With Drugs Claim As Dramatic Video Surfaces Online

Delhi Raid: Two Arrested With 3.5 Lakh Fake Cigarettes Worth Rs 50 Lakh, Branded as Gold Flake & Marlboro

What Is A Live-in Relationship? Karnataka High Court Says ‘Cruelty Under Section 498A IPC Applies Even In Such Cases’- Explained

How to Apply for Tatkal Passport in India: Step-by-Step Guide, Fees, Documents & 3-Day Process

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (30.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Veteran Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away at 80: A Look at His Life, Legacy & Iconic Career

Pakistan Players Fume At Third-Umpire Call In Tri-Series Final, Shaheen Afridi’s Revenge Wicket Goes Viral

Abhishek Sharma Smashes 12-Ball Fifty As Punjab Storm To Massive 310/5 In SMAT Clash

CAT 2025 Updates: Question Paper Analysis (Slot 1), VARC, DILR Easy, Quant Moderate; CHECK Answer Key

Who Is Mallika Sukumaran? Life, Career, and Her Stand on Industry Challenges Faced by Son Prithviraj Sukumaran

Try The Latest Gemini Nano Banana AI Prompt That Turns Your Image Into A 3D Caricature Look

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Players Mumbai Indians Might Target to Fix Key Gaps

Diesel, Petrol Fresh Prices: Check Updated Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities – November 30

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (30.11.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Delhi Shocker: CISF Head Constable Arrested After Shooting 17-Year-Old At A Wedding, Pistol Seized

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Shocker: CISF Head Constable Arrested After Shooting 17-Year-Old At A Wedding, Pistol Seized

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Shocker: CISF Head Constable Arrested After Shooting 17-Year-Old At A Wedding, Pistol Seized
Delhi Shocker: CISF Head Constable Arrested After Shooting 17-Year-Old At A Wedding, Pistol Seized
Delhi Shocker: CISF Head Constable Arrested After Shooting 17-Year-Old At A Wedding, Pistol Seized
Delhi Shocker: CISF Head Constable Arrested After Shooting 17-Year-Old At A Wedding, Pistol Seized

QUICK LINKS