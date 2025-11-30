Delhi Shocker: CISF Head Constable Arrested After Shooting 17-Year-Old At A Wedding, Pistol Seized

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is being examined in regard to a super extraordinary situation in which he supposedly killed a 17-year-old boy close to his site of duty.

Rage of the public and slogan cries for immediate justice erupted the moment the incident, which took place on Saturday night at wedding at a residential area near the government installation guarded by the paramilitary force, was reported.

The local police have given preliminary information that the constable was in charge when the struggle occurred. Although the exact reason and situation are yet to be clarified, the witnesses say that an unexpected disagreement escalated into a fight.

The minor was admitted to a local hospital but unfortunately, he died. The CISF has very quickly acted to suspend the accused officer and is entirely supportive of the civil police’s murder investigation.

Custodial Interrogation And Weapon Seizure

The local police took prompt actions which led to the formal arrest of the constable involved in the shooting, who is now facing charges related to the incident. One of the most important aspects of the still ongoing investigation has been the thorough questioning of the suspect to find out the exact order of events that led to the death of the 17-year-old boy.

The police have stated that the rifle which was used to shoot the victim has been confiscated and is undergoing ballistic testing. The inquiry will primarily be concerned with determining whether the discharged gun was an act of self-defense, a total operational failure, or an intended crime.

It has been said in the very first reports that the policeman has been taken into custody and the police are very carefully gathering statements from all possible witnesses, including the fellow staff that were stationed around the area. This significant step is aimed at producing indisputable stateful facts for the prosecution.

CISF Internal Review And Operational Protocols

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), along with the police investigation, has set up a high-level internal Court of Inquiry to examine the conduct of the constable involved and the operational protocols of the unit.

The Inquiry has a dual purpose: firstly, to clarify the circumstances and secondly, to identify any lapses in training, stress management or compliance with the ‘Rules of Engagement’ that have led to the incident.

The Director of CISF expressed his sorrow over the incident and assured the public that full accountability and rigorous punishment will be the consequences.

Besides, the inquiry will cover among other things, the stress of the personnel, the location of deployment, and the treatment of the weapon, thus making the review of the force procedures’ stateful facts a means to prevent such incidents in the future.

