Prayagraj Doctor Claims Teacher 'Subtly Abused' Son, Says Child Returned With Thigh-Groin Pain: 'Something Was Wrong That Day'

Prayagraj Doctor Claims Teacher ‘Subtly Abused’ Son, Says Child Returned With Thigh-Groin Pain: ‘Something Was Wrong That Day’

A Prayagraj pediatrician alleges his 5-year-old son faced “subtle abuse” by a school teacher after the child reported thigh-groin pain and showed school fear. The teacher is suspended, and police, DCPU teams, and school authorities are conducting a high-priority investigation.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 28, 2025 14:19:53 IST

One of the most reputed medicos in Prayagraj has escalated a very serious and distressing issue to the authorities. He has accused the teacher of his child’s school of demonstrating a sequence of behavior he has classified as “subtle abuse.”

The whole incident was uncovered when the doctor’s son, who is just a toddler of 5 years, started to show very strong unwillingness to go to school and at the same time he was making the teacher complaints about pains in his thigh and groin area without any reason. 

The doctor, who is a pediatrician by profession, became doubtful after he examined the child as a doctor and matched the symptoms of the child with his fragmented, anxious descriptions of the classroom interactions.

The doctor’s complaint to the police contained very detailed descriptions of the teacher’s acts of coercion and intimidation, which were meant to cause distress and enforce submission rather than instant, visible injury. This very distressing allegation has raised concern over the safety measures taken for children in the city schools and has also led to the initiation of a comprehensive investigation of high priority.

Investigation into Coercive Conduct

The facts established by the medical expert are based on the combination of physical signs and psychological regression as the two-fold evidence. The medical doctor’s examination of the juvenile revealed muscle pain in a particular area suggesting either forced movement or stress grip on the child’s most sensitive parts for a long time.



Besides, the 5-year-old girl has been showing increased separation anxiety and a particular dislike for going to the teacher’s class. The police complaint lodged with the Prayagraj police not only mentions the teacher as the accused but also calls for actions under the various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as some forms of non-penetrative coercive assaults might come under its scope. The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has also deployed a specialized team to work with the child’s surroundings.

School’s Suspension and Police Case Status

In a rapid governmental action, the school administration made a public announcement that the teacher accused of misconduct had been suspended immediately with police inquiries being the deciding factor for the teacher’s future at the school. The institution asserted that it would provide full and clear cooperation to the police, thereby showcasing an absolute refusal of any kind of child endangerment.

The police of Prayagraj have logged a report and have decided to give it high priority on account of the victim’s tender age and frailty. As part of the investigation, the police will take statements from other teachers, and possibly from students who were not directly involved, and also look for any available classroom video.

The Child Development and Protection Unit is currently conducting severe psychological therapy for the child and writing a report that will attempt to prove the intentionality of the teacher’s actions, which the psychiatrist claims were subtle forms of psychological and physical trauma.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 2:19 PM IST
