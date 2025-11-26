Andhra Home Guard Suspended For Performing Vulgar Dance With Woman In Front Of Minor Kids, Internet Calls It ‘Disgusting Behaviour’

A law enforcement officer’s behavior in Andhra Pradesh has raised concerns and resulted in the suspension of a Home Guard without delay. The lawman, who has been named Ajay Kumar, was seen on tape dancing obscenely with a lady in what seemed to be a practice for a folk play in a local area.

The video was shared widely on social networks almost instantly leading to public outcry all over, particularly because the children were very close and could easily see what was going on. This incident that took place in a village in the Krishna district was regarded as a very serious blow to the image and credibility of the entire police force.

Zero Tolerance on Conduct

When the case was brought to his notice the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the district, V Vidyasagar Naidu, acted swiftly. He ordered a thorough investigation and, upon verifying the authenticity of the images, directed the suspension of the home guard. The communication of the SP was very explicit: the police department would not allow any action that would harm its reputation, thus the zero-tolerance policy for such employees.







Erosion of Public Trust

The video has thrown into doubt the professional competence and cultural awareness of those acting as public servants, especially when minors are around. The community’s reaction, represented by the question, “What kind of culture is this?” indicates the shock and disillusionment that people experience when those in uniforms seem to ignore public morality and the presence of kids.

This case points to the very large need for discipline and ethical behavior to stop the trust of the public in the police from fading away and to guarantee that the police will be viewed as role models instead of a case of controversy.

