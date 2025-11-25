LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila pm modi ayodhya conspiracy theories Ethiopian volcano icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Indore Judge’s Funny Court Rebuke: Tells Female Lawyer ‘Tum Cafe Coffee Day Mein Nahi Ho’ Over ‘Ya Ya Ya’ Gen Z Slang, Watch

Indore Judge’s Funny Court Rebuke: Tells Female Lawyer ‘Tum Cafe Coffee Day Mein Nahi Ho’ Over ‘Ya Ya Ya’ Gen Z Slang, Watch

A female advocate at Indore District Court was sharply reprimanded for repeatedly saying “Ya Ya Ya” during proceedings. The judge’s remark, “Tum Cafe Coffee Day Mein Nahi Baithi Ho,” highlighted the importance of professionalism, formal language, and maintaining judicial dignity inside courtrooms.

Judge’s Sharp Rebuke Over ‘Ya Ya Ya’ Sparks Debate On Courtroom Decorum (Pc: X)
Judge’s Sharp Rebuke Over ‘Ya Ya Ya’ Sparks Debate On Courtroom Decorum (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 25, 2025 12:18:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indore Judge’s Funny Court Rebuke: Tells Female Lawyer ‘Tum Cafe Coffee Day Mein Nahi Ho’ Over ‘Ya Ya Ya’ Gen Z Slang, Watch

The incident which took place at the Indore District Court has emphasized the point that the usage of proper language and decorum is essential in the judicial system. A lady advocate was reprimanded sharply by a judge for repeatedly using the informal expression “Ya Ya Ya” during the court session. The judge, manifestly unsatisfied with the counsel’s casual style, strongly criticized her by saying, “Tum Cafe Coffee Day Mein Nahi Baithi Ho”.

The judge underlined that the courtroom is a place where only formal behaviors and communication are allowed and thus it is not a social spot where such informal expressions can be used. This incident of public scolding, which has been linked to the attorney’s constant use of the phrase when speaking to the court, is a significant warning to the legal professionals not to let the courts fall into disrepute and to behave properly.

Indore Courtroom Decorum and Professionalism

India’s judicial system, similar to that in other common law nations, is highly concerned with courtroom decorum. The decorum includes the proper attire of the lawyers and their choice of words.

The lawyers are viewed as court officials, and their behavior is a direct indication of the respect attributed to the whole process of justice delivery. The use of informal language and a very casual phrase like “Ya Ya Ya” is considered an attempt to ridicule the entire process. 

Most of the judges like to be addressed formally with salutations like “May it please the court”, “Your Honor” and always expect the lawyers to use precise and respectful language. It is the expectation that even the legal arguments will be delivered with gravity and sincerity, as the weighty matters of law and justice are being discussed.

Indore Upholding Judicial Sanctity

The judge’s hard words highlight the very principle of judicial sanctity which is the main reason of existence for courts. Courtrooms are not only venues for administrative purposes, but also the places where the law is applied and upheld every day.



The formality corresponds to the process of making all parties i.e. litigants, witnesses, and legal counsels comprehend the great importance of the legal process. When the judge was comparing the courtroom to a café with a casual atmosphere, he was really emphasizing the striking difference between a social surrounding and a formal legal one.

This event might be minor from the point of view of its immediate legal consequences, but it still sends a very strong message through the legal community about the minimum standards of etiquette that are absolutely necessary for ensuring the court’s dignity, and the normal, respectful, and serious conduct of justice being rendered.

Also Read: ‘Some Dude Just Spat On My Arm,’ Claims UK Traveller As His ‘Awful Indian Train Experience’ Sparks Online Debate, WATCH

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 12:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indore courtjudge reprimand

RELATED News

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Incident: Man Keeps Mother’s Body In Old Age Home’s Deep Freezer For 4 Days To Attend Wedding, Ends Up Burying Her Instead Of Cremating

Why Did Padma Bhushan Winner Dharmendra Not Receive A State Funeral? Here’s How A Public Figure Gets Gun Salute And Military Honours When They Die

Kerala Shocker: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed After Husband Repeatedly Attacks Her With LPG Cylinder, Daughter Witnesses Murder

‘Lady Gang’ In Jabalpur Abducts Girls For Viral Videos; 3 Arrested, 2 Teens Among Them

Lucknow Horror: Man Slits Throat Of 19-Year-Old Girlfriend After Marriage Proposal Goes Wrong, Flees From Crime Scene

LATEST NEWS

Defence Sector Q2 FY26: Revenue, Profit Surge; HAL, BEL, BDL, Data Patterns Top Picks

Ayodhya Dwajarohan: PM Modi Hoists Huge Saffron Flag At Ram Mandir

Protect US Jobs, But Welcome Skilled Foreign Workers: White House Defends Donald Trump’s ‘Nuanced’ Shift On H-1B Visas

Tata Sierra SUV Launch: Challenging Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos And Other Mid-Size SUVs, Know Price And Key Features

Silent For 12,000 Years, Ethiopia’s Volcano Erupts Triggering Mayhem- India Feels The Impact, What Caused It?

Farah Khan Recalls When Manish Malhotra Stopped Talking to Her for Two Days Post ‘Fevicol Se’ Shoot

Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Ahead Of Wedding? Viral Chat Sparks Buzz

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Erupts After 12,000 Years, Volcanic Ash Reaches India – The Science, The Route, And The Cities Affected

Delhi Public Holiday Today for Shaheedi Diwas: Complete Closure List for Schools, Banks & Offices

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Team India’s Full Schedule Announcement

Indore Judge’s Funny Court Rebuke: Tells Female Lawyer ‘Tum Cafe Coffee Day Mein Nahi Ho’ Over ‘Ya Ya Ya’ Gen Z Slang, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indore Judge’s Funny Court Rebuke: Tells Female Lawyer ‘Tum Cafe Coffee Day Mein Nahi Ho’ Over ‘Ya Ya Ya’ Gen Z Slang, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indore Judge’s Funny Court Rebuke: Tells Female Lawyer ‘Tum Cafe Coffee Day Mein Nahi Ho’ Over ‘Ya Ya Ya’ Gen Z Slang, Watch
Indore Judge’s Funny Court Rebuke: Tells Female Lawyer ‘Tum Cafe Coffee Day Mein Nahi Ho’ Over ‘Ya Ya Ya’ Gen Z Slang, Watch
Indore Judge’s Funny Court Rebuke: Tells Female Lawyer ‘Tum Cafe Coffee Day Mein Nahi Ho’ Over ‘Ya Ya Ya’ Gen Z Slang, Watch
Indore Judge’s Funny Court Rebuke: Tells Female Lawyer ‘Tum Cafe Coffee Day Mein Nahi Ho’ Over ‘Ya Ya Ya’ Gen Z Slang, Watch

QUICK LINKS