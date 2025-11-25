Indore Judge’s Funny Court Rebuke: Tells Female Lawyer ‘Tum Cafe Coffee Day Mein Nahi Ho’ Over ‘Ya Ya Ya’ Gen Z Slang, Watch

The incident which took place at the Indore District Court has emphasized the point that the usage of proper language and decorum is essential in the judicial system. A lady advocate was reprimanded sharply by a judge for repeatedly using the informal expression “Ya Ya Ya” during the court session. The judge, manifestly unsatisfied with the counsel’s casual style, strongly criticized her by saying, “Tum Cafe Coffee Day Mein Nahi Baithi Ho”.

The judge underlined that the courtroom is a place where only formal behaviors and communication are allowed and thus it is not a social spot where such informal expressions can be used. This incident of public scolding, which has been linked to the attorney’s constant use of the phrase when speaking to the court, is a significant warning to the legal professionals not to let the courts fall into disrepute and to behave properly.

Indore Courtroom Decorum and Professionalism

India’s judicial system, similar to that in other common law nations, is highly concerned with courtroom decorum. The decorum includes the proper attire of the lawyers and their choice of words.

The lawyers are viewed as court officials, and their behavior is a direct indication of the respect attributed to the whole process of justice delivery. The use of informal language and a very casual phrase like “Ya Ya Ya” is considered an attempt to ridicule the entire process.

Most of the judges like to be addressed formally with salutations like “May it please the court”, “Your Honor” and always expect the lawyers to use precise and respectful language. It is the expectation that even the legal arguments will be delivered with gravity and sincerity, as the weighty matters of law and justice are being discussed.

Indore Upholding Judicial Sanctity

The judge’s hard words highlight the very principle of judicial sanctity which is the main reason of existence for courts. Courtrooms are not only venues for administrative purposes, but also the places where the law is applied and upheld every day.

The formality corresponds to the process of making all parties i.e. litigants, witnesses, and legal counsels comprehend the great importance of the legal process. When the judge was comparing the courtroom to a café with a casual atmosphere, he was really emphasizing the striking difference between a social surrounding and a formal legal one.

This event might be minor from the point of view of its immediate legal consequences, but it still sends a very strong message through the legal community about the minimum standards of etiquette that are absolutely necessary for ensuring the court’s dignity, and the normal, respectful, and serious conduct of justice being rendered.

