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Home > India News > Delhi Shocker: Head Constable Opens Fire After Birthday Party Argument In Jafarpur Kalan, Zomato Delivery Boy Killed, Another One Critical

Delhi Shocker: Head Constable Opens Fire After Birthday Party Argument In Jafarpur Kalan, Zomato Delivery Boy Killed, Another One Critical

In Jafarpur Kalan, a Delhi Police head constable Neeraj allegedly shot dead 21-year-old Pandav Kumar after an argument following a birthday party, while injuring his friend Krishan.

Delhi police man shoots delivery agent and friends in Jafarpur Kalan
Delhi police man shoots delivery agent and friends in Jafarpur Kalan

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 26, 2026 18:31:15 IST

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Delhi Shocker: Head Constable Opens Fire After Birthday Party Argument In Jafarpur Kalan, Zomato Delivery Boy Killed, Another One Critical

A shocking incident has been reported out of Jafarpur Kalan in which a Delhi Police Head Constable has allegedly shot and killed a 21-year-old Zomato delivery person in the early morning of Sunday. There has been an outpouring of anger concerning the incident since it involves an active police officer and a young person who was returning home after attending a birthday party.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Pandav Kumar,21, who was fatally shot in the chest. His friend, Krishna, who was riding with him on a motorcycle, was shot in the abdomen and is being treated in the hospital in dire condition. The shooter, Neeraj, is a Head Constable with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. 

Delhi Police Shooting: Birthday party turns deadly in Jafarpur Kalan

Reports say that the police have stated that the group who attended the birthday party have just finished celebrating with their neighbour, Rupesh Kumar, for the birthday of his two-year-old son at Rupesh’s rental residence. The celebration ended at approximately 2 AM and around 13 people, including two small children, were gathered in the street to say goodbye as they were leaving.

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After some members of the group left in taxis, six stayed on scooters/motorcycles to talk with Rupesh while standing on the street. At that time, Neeraj came out of his house on the opposite side of the street and began arguing with the group, which eventually resulted in a shooting incident.

Delhi Police Shooting: Argument escalates into fatal gunfire

Reports say that things escalated quickly between Neeraj and the group. Neeraj allegedly began arguing with them, and then without warning, pulled out a gun and shot Pandav in the chest and through him into Krishan who was the passenger on the motorcycle.

As per Times Now report, Kristen and Pandav were taken to RTR Hospital where they were treated for their injuries. The doctor declared that Pandav had died before reaching the hospital, while Krishan is being treated. There are a large number of concerns regarding the use of guns in civilian areas as a result of the sudden transition from argument to gunfire without warning. 

Delhi Police Shooting: DCP reveals sequence of events

According to the report, DCP Dwarka Kushal Pal Singh explained the incident: “While a group of seven people were waiting on the road for a ride, Neeraj walked down towards them and began arguing with them. Without warning, he took out his weapon and shot Pandav in the upper body. The bullet then went through Pandav and hit Krishan in his right side.”  

Police believe that Neeraj’s house in a low-income area, adjacent to where the group was loitering at the time of the assault, was an issue. Neeraj has lived alone in the apartment for 15 years.  

Delhi Police Shooting: Accused background and investigation underway

Neeraj is originally from the village of Bahu Akbarpur in Meham, Rohtak, Haryana, but worked for the Delhi Police at the time of the shooting and had a violent reaction to a minor confrontation. Investigations into the shooting have begun, and case have been filed against Neeraj. 

The investigation will look into all circumstances surrounding the incident, such as the use of a police gun and potential altercations that resulted in the shooting. The shooting has prompted yet another debate about accountability in police departments and police conduct.

Also Read: UP Double Murder: Ballia Man Stabs Wife, Mother-In-Law To Death Over Child Custody; Leaves Father-In-Law Fighting For Life    

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Delhi Shocker: Head Constable Opens Fire After Birthday Party Argument In Jafarpur Kalan, Zomato Delivery Boy Killed, Another One Critical

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Delhi Shocker: Head Constable Opens Fire After Birthday Party Argument In Jafarpur Kalan, Zomato Delivery Boy Killed, Another One Critical

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Delhi Shocker: Head Constable Opens Fire After Birthday Party Argument In Jafarpur Kalan, Zomato Delivery Boy Killed, Another One Critical
Delhi Shocker: Head Constable Opens Fire After Birthday Party Argument In Jafarpur Kalan, Zomato Delivery Boy Killed, Another One Critical
Delhi Shocker: Head Constable Opens Fire After Birthday Party Argument In Jafarpur Kalan, Zomato Delivery Boy Killed, Another One Critical
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