Delhi Traders to Receive ₹1600 Crore Pending GST Refund Before Diwali – CAIT Hails CM Rekha Gupta as the “True Well-Wisher of Traders”

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has warmly welcomed the historic announcement by Delhi Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta to release nearly ₹1600 crore of pending GST refunds to traders before Diwali, calling it a “milestone in the trading history of the capital.”

CAIT said that this refund, pending since 2019, was the rightful due of traders which the previous government deliberately kept in cold storage. The earlier regime neither paid heed to the plight of traders nor returned their hard-earned capital, showing complete insensitivity. It is evident that the previous government only made hollow promises and deceived the trading community.

In sharp contrast, CM Rekha Gupta, with just one decisive move, has proved that her government believes not in promises but in action. By ending the traders’ long-standing agony, she has truly honored the trading community.

CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament Shri Praveen Khandelwal said:

“This ₹1600 crore refund is the biggest Diwali gift for traders. It will enhance capital liquidity, revive the markets, and give a strong boost to consumer demand during the festive season. As an MP and Secretary General of CAIT, I wholeheartedly thank Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta and her government for this bold, trader-friendly, and historic step. The government that deceived traders for years has no relevance today, while Rekha Gupta’s government has created history by returning their rightful dues.”

He further added that the decision to develop a new IT system in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad to make the refund process transparent and faster reflects the far-sighted vision of the Delhi Government. Now, no trader’s application will remain pending for years, and timely resolution will be ensured.

CAIT expressed confidence that this decision will instill fresh confidence among traders and will propel the economic growth of the capital to new heights.

Also Read: Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed