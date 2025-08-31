LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Traders to Receive ₹1600 Crore Pending GST Refund Before Diwali – CAIT Hails CM Rekha Gupta as the “True Well-Wisher of Traders”

Delhi Traders to Receive ₹1600 Crore Pending GST Refund Before Diwali – CAIT Hails CM Rekha Gupta as the “True Well-Wisher of Traders”

CAIT has hailed Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s move to release ₹1600 crore in pending GST refunds before Diwali, and called it historic and trader-friendly. Pending since 2019, the refunds will boost liquidity, markets, and festive demand. CAIT praised the new IT system for faster refunds, seeing it as a step toward growth.

According to CAIT, the refund was withheld since 2019. (Image Credit - X/RekhaGupta)
According to CAIT, the refund was withheld since 2019. (Image Credit - X/RekhaGupta)

Published By: Simran Babbar
Edited By: Simran Babbar
Published: August 31, 2025 20:15:00 IST

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has warmly welcomed the historic announcement by Delhi Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta to release nearly ₹1600 crore of pending GST refunds to traders before Diwali, calling it a “milestone in the trading history of the capital.”

CAIT said that this refund, pending since 2019, was the rightful due of traders which the previous government deliberately kept in cold storage. The earlier regime neither paid heed to the plight of traders nor returned their hard-earned capital, showing complete insensitivity. It is evident that the previous government only made hollow promises and deceived the trading community.

In sharp contrast, CM Rekha Gupta, with just one decisive move, has proved that her government believes not in promises but in action. By ending the traders’ long-standing agony, she has truly honored the trading community.

CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament Shri Praveen Khandelwal said:
“This ₹1600 crore refund is the biggest Diwali gift for traders. It will enhance capital liquidity, revive the markets, and give a strong boost to consumer demand during the festive season. As an MP and Secretary General of CAIT, I wholeheartedly thank Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta and her government for this bold, trader-friendly, and historic step. The government that deceived traders for years has no relevance today, while Rekha Gupta’s government has created history by returning their rightful dues.”

He further added that the decision to develop a new IT system in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad to make the refund process transparent and faster reflects the far-sighted vision of the Delhi Government. Now, no trader’s application will remain pending for years, and timely resolution will be ensured.

CAIT expressed confidence that this decision will instill fresh confidence among traders and will propel the economic growth of the capital to new heights.

Also Read: Temple Sewadaar Allegedly Beaten To Death In Delhi’s Kalkaji Area, One Nabbed

Tags: CAITdelhiRekha Gupta

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

LATEST NEWS

Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
Delhi Traders to Receive ₹1600 Crore Pending GST Refund Before Diwali – CAIT Hails CM Rekha Gupta as the “True Well-Wisher of Traders”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Traders to Receive ₹1600 Crore Pending GST Refund Before Diwali – CAIT Hails CM Rekha Gupta as the “True Well-Wisher of Traders”

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Traders to Receive ₹1600 Crore Pending GST Refund Before Diwali – CAIT Hails CM Rekha Gupta as the “True Well-Wisher of Traders”
Delhi Traders to Receive ₹1600 Crore Pending GST Refund Before Diwali – CAIT Hails CM Rekha Gupta as the “True Well-Wisher of Traders”
Delhi Traders to Receive ₹1600 Crore Pending GST Refund Before Diwali – CAIT Hails CM Rekha Gupta as the “True Well-Wisher of Traders”
Delhi Traders to Receive ₹1600 Crore Pending GST Refund Before Diwali – CAIT Hails CM Rekha Gupta as the “True Well-Wisher of Traders”

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?