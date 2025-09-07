LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi: Yamuna continues to flow above danger mark

Delhi: Yamuna continues to flow above danger mark

Delhi: Yamuna continues to flow above danger mark

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 10:26:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Yamuna River continues to flow above the level mark of 205.33 metres on Sunday morning, following incessant rainfall.

The warning mark of the Yamuna for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.

Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

Drone visuals from Loha Pul and Mayur Vihar showed that the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall.

Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations as a preventive measure.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra took stock of the rescue and relief operations at the flood-affected areas near the Old Yamuna bridge in the national capital.

Speaking with the reporters, the Karawal Nagar MLA also highlighted the government’s efforts to rescue the trapped animals in the flood. Mishra said that over 300 cows are being shifted to the cowsheds.

“These cows were brought here from the cowshed; they were trapped in the flood. Currently, there are 300 cows here, and tonight, as well as tomorrow, all these cows will be shifted to the cowshed,” Kapil Mishra said.

“Our government officials, SDM, and doctors are present here. I am personally taking the report, and we are looking after all the arrangements for the flood-affected people who have come here. There are some more animals that are trapped, so they will be rescued,” he added.

On Friday, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma urged people not to create unnecessary panic among citizens as he visited the Civil Lines area of Delhi amid the heavy rainfall in the national capital over the past few days.

Speaking to the reporters, Parvesh Verma said, “There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level, and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River.”

Earlier, Delhi’s Monastery Market, Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential areas were inundated amid a rise in the water levels of the Yamuna River. Machines were installed in the areas around Vasudev Ghat to pump out the floodwater.

Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 as a preventive measure. Due to heavy rain, the Yamuna water level had recorded an all-time high of 208.66 metres on Wednesday. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: delhi, delhi rain, Kapil Mishra, monsoon, parvesh-verma, Yamuna River

Delhi: Yamuna continues to flow above danger mark

