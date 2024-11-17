Delimitation Of Local Body Wards In Kerala, Draft To Be Published Tomorrow

The proposals for ward delimitation, submitted by District Collectors, were reviewed during the commission meeting.

The draft notification for the delimitation of wards in gram panchayats, municipalities, and corporations across the state is set to be released on November 18, following a meeting of the Delimitation Commission held on Friday. Citizens will have until December 3 to submit complaints and grievances regarding the draft.

The proposals for ward delimitation, submitted by District Collectors, were reviewed during the commission meeting. Members of the public can address their complaints through post or by visiting their respective District Collectorate or the Delimitation Commission’s office.

The ward delimitation process has been conducted based on the 2011 Census data and incorporates the revised number of wards recently announced by the state government.

Increase in Ward Numbers Across Local Bodies

The new notification reveals significant changes in the number of wards across local bodies in the state. A total of 1,375 new wards have been added in 941 panchayats, increasing the overall number of wards from 15,962 to 17,337.

Similarly, the number of wards in 152 block panchayats will increase from 2,080 to 2,267. At the district panchayat level, 15 new divisions will be created, with Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat gaining two additional divisions. Other districts will each add one new division.

Next Steps in the Delimitation Process

The public’s input is crucial for finalizing the delimitation process. After December 3, the Delimitation Commission will scrutinize all complaints and grievances before issuing the final notification. The changes aim to ensure fair and proportional representation within local bodies, addressing population shifts and other demographic factors.

This ward delimitation marks an important step in strengthening grassroots governance, as it reflects the evolving needs of communities across the state.

