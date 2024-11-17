Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delimitation Of Local Body Wards In Kerala, Draft To Be Published Tomorrow

The proposals for ward delimitation, submitted by District Collectors, were reviewed during the commission meeting.

Delimitation Of Local Body Wards In Kerala, Draft To Be Published Tomorrow

The draft notification for the delimitation of wards in gram panchayats, municipalities, and corporations across the state is set to be released on November 18, following a meeting of the Delimitation Commission held on Friday. Citizens will have until December 3 to submit complaints and grievances regarding the draft.

The proposals for ward delimitation, submitted by District Collectors, were reviewed during the commission meeting. Members of the public can address their complaints through post or by visiting their respective District Collectorate or the Delimitation Commission’s office.

The ward delimitation process has been conducted based on the 2011 Census data and incorporates the revised number of wards recently announced by the state government.

Increase in Ward Numbers Across Local Bodies

The new notification reveals significant changes in the number of wards across local bodies in the state. A total of 1,375 new wards have been added in 941 panchayats, increasing the overall number of wards from 15,962 to 17,337.

Similarly, the number of wards in 152 block panchayats will increase from 2,080 to 2,267. At the district panchayat level, 15 new divisions will be created, with Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat gaining two additional divisions. Other districts will each add one new division.

Next Steps in the Delimitation Process

The public’s input is crucial for finalizing the delimitation process. After December 3, the Delimitation Commission will scrutinize all complaints and grievances before issuing the final notification. The changes aim to ensure fair and proportional representation within local bodies, addressing population shifts and other demographic factors.

This ward delimitation marks an important step in strengthening grassroots governance, as it reflects the evolving needs of communities across the state.

Also Read: Violence Unrest In Manipur, Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur

Filed under

delimitation Delimitation Commission kerala Ward Delimitation
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

EXPLAINED | What Led To Eknath Shinde’s Exit From Shiv Sena?

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

India Set To Clash With Malaysia In International Friendly In Hyderabad

India Set To Clash With Malaysia In International Friendly In Hyderabad

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Small Parties Aim to Punch Above Their Weight in Assembly Polls

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Small Parties Aim to Punch Above Their Weight in Assembly Polls

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox