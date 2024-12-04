Devendra Fadnavis, Wife Amruta’s Secret To A Happy Relationship: ‘Husband Must……’

Behind the steadfast political persona of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lies a romantic and emotional side, as revealed by his wife, Amruta Fadnavis. Through heartfelt anecdotes, she once offered a glimpse into their personal life, blending humor, love, and candid reflections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is often perceived as a tough and pragmatic leader, but his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, once revealed a softer side of the Chief Minister. According to Amruta, the CM is a romantic and emotional person at heart.

Amruta, a professional banker and singer, few years ago shared personal anecdotes during her interaction with actor Riteish Deshmukh, where she also delighted the audience by singing a popular Hindi romantic song alongside her smiling husband.

‘An emotional person’

When asked whether Devendra Fadnavis, 48, the BJP Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is romantic, Amruta responded openly, “He never notices what I wear, how my hairstyle changes, or whether I’ve lost or gained weight. He is so absorbed in loving me that he doesn’t notice the changes in me. That, to me, makes him a very romantic person. The most romantic gift he has given me is our daughter, Divija.”

Amruta also disclosed a little-known detail about her husband, “he is an emotional individual. Sharing an instance”, she recounted, “Once, while watching the movie 3 Idiots, I saw him crying during a scene,” using a hand gesture to indicate the flow of tears from his eyes.

Devendra Fadnavis apologizes first after argument

In response to a question about who apologizes first after an argument, Devendra Fadnavis said with a smile, “The fact of life is that the husband has to say sorry first.” Amruta humorously added, “At home, he is the boss, but I am the decision-maker.”

Reflecting on how life has changed since moving to Mumbai in 2014, the Chief Minister admitted that their busy schedules leave little time for personal leisure. When asked about the last time they went to the theatre to watch a movie, he said, “Don’t touch a raw nerve. Since moving to Mumbai, we haven’t gone out for a movie.”

Devendra Fadnavis on high-profile status

When asked about their involvement in their daughter’s school activities, Devendra Fadnavis clarified that their high-profile status does not exempt them from following rules. He shared an instance when the school authorities sent a firm note after he applied for a two-day leave for his daughter, Divija.

Regarding his temperament, Fadnavis explained, “I usually keep my temper under control, but there are moments when I need to display anger. In such cases, I act a bit to show dissatisfaction. However, if you meet me after 15 minutes, you’ll see my true self.”

Also Read: Amruta Fadnavis: All About The Banker And Actor Who Earns More Than Her CM Husband