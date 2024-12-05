Agra-based model Shivankita Dixit has made the headlines as she becomes the next victim of the on-going digital arrest scam.

Agra-based model Shivankita Dixit recently made the headlines as she became the next victim of the on-going digital arrest scam. She was cheated of99,000 after she was “digitally arrested” by some fraudsters who introduced themselves as CBI officers over a WhatsApp call. The shocking incident has brought to light a new and emerging kind of cyber fraud that feeds on fear and confusion.



How the Scam Unfolded

Shivankita Dixit, a model who claims to be a former Femina Miss India West Bengal 2017 and has won several beauty pageants, recounted the harrowing experience to police. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lohamandi) Mayank Tiwari, the ordeal began with a WhatsApp call from individuals posing as CBI officers.

During the call, they accused Dixit of being associated with illegal activities such as human trafficking and drug trafficking. They claimed that she had received some ill-gotten money in relation to these cases. They threatened to arrest her and asked her to transfer ₹99,000 immediately to avoid arrest.

Fearing the consequences and believing their threats, Dixit paid the ransom. It was only after she informed her family of the development that she realized how she had been duped.

What Is “Digital Arrest”?

Digital arrest refers to a complex cyber fraud, in which scam artists pretend to be the law or regulatory agencies. The scammers use video calls or phone calls to terrorize their victims by claiming they have committed a crime and that they are going to arrest them.

Scammers involved usually claim that their victims are involved in activities like money laundering, drug trafficking, or human trafficking. Scammers play on the panic and confusion of their victims to demand money transfers or secret information.

This type of fraud works on fear, using the victim’s confidence in official agencies to steal money or personal information.

A Widening Cyber Threat

The case of Shivankita Dixit is just one of many emerging incidents involving “digital arrests.” On Tuesday, a 56-year-old Mumbai resident was swindled out of ₹12.80 crore in a similar scam.

In that case, scammers impersonating Mumbai crime branch officers accused the victim of involvement in human trafficking and money laundering, claiming his Aadhaar card had been misused. Over four months, the man transferred the sum in multiple transactions, even liquidating his retired parents’ savings and selling private company shares to meet the fraudsters’ demands.

Expert Warnings and Precautions against Digital arrest scam

The alarming rise of such scams is warned by cybersecurity experts, who say that fraudsters are increasingly using sophisticated psychological tactics to prey on unsuspecting individuals. They pose as regulatory officials and manipulate victims by creating a sense of urgency and fear.

Authorities have urged people to remain vigilant and take the following precautions:

Verify Claims: The authorities have asked the citizens to double-check the identity of individuals that claim to be officials. Use official channels to confirm their legitimacy.

Avoid Sharing Personal Details: The public has been asked to not disclose sensitive information over the phone or internet unless you are certain of the source.

Report Suspicious Calls: If one receives a suspicious call or message, they are urged to report it immediately to the local police or cybercrime cell.

Stay Informed: It is Urged to Familiarize oneself with common scam tactics to recognize warning signs.

The frequency of these “digital arrest” scams is causing law enforcement agencies to release public advisories and strengthen measures against cybercrime. But citizens, too, have to be alert, know, and informed.