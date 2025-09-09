LIVE TV
Doda MLA Mehraj Malik Detention Case: J&K Assembly Secretariat Denies Endorsing PSA Against Doda MLA

Doda MLA Mehraj Malik Detention Case: J&K Assembly Secretariat Denies Endorsing PSA Against Doda MLA

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Monday (September 08, 2025) has denied endorsing the Public Safety Act against Doda MLA Mehraj Malik.

Doda MLA Mehraj Malik with AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo Credit- x.com/MehrajMalikAAP)
Doda MLA Mehraj Malik with AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo Credit- x.com/MehrajMalikAAP)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: September 9, 2025 22:25:46 IST

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Monday (September 08, 2025) has denied endorsing the Public Safety Act against Doda MLA Mehraj Malik. Mr Malik has been detained under the stringent preventive detention law. He is also the president of the J-K unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On Monday, 8th September 2025, he was shifted to Kathua district jail. In an official communique here by the secretariat, “It has been highlighted/reported in some media reports, social media platforms, X (formerly Twitter) that the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat has endorsed the slapping of provisions of Public Safety Act 1978 on Mehraj Malik, MLA, which is factually incorrect and baseless as the Secretariat has no role in it,” as reported in the PTI. 

What is the Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978?

For those who don’t know, Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978 is a preventive detention law. Under this law, a person is taken into custody to prevent him or her from acting in any manner that is prejudicial to “the security of the state or the maintenance of the public order”. Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978 is very similar to the National Security Act. Other state governments use this act for preventive detention. This act comes into force when either a Divisional Commissioner or the District Magistrateby passes an administrative order. It doesn’t come into force by a detention order by police based on specific allegations or for a specific violation of laws as reported in The Indian Express. 

Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978 allows preventive detention without trial. The detainees also have no right to file bail application.

QUICK LINKS