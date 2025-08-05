‘Dost Dost Na Raha’ Congress Takes Swipe at PM Modi After Trump’s Tariff Blow

The Indian National Congress launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mocking the personal diplomatic warmth with former U.S. President Donald Trump.following, Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian imports linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil.

Last Thursday, Trump declared sweeping tariffs on Indian goods, accusing New Delhi of prioritizing Russian energy and downplaying Ukraine’s war. He warned of further increases if policies don’t change. The administration also signaled penalties tied to India’s ongoing trade cooperation with Russia and BRICS allies. The U.S. action singled out India with harsher terms than those applied to other countries.

Congress Hits Back

Congress’s communications chief Jairam Ramesh posted a biting message on X, referencing past grand events like “Howdy Modi” and “Namaste Trump”. He challenged the narrative of friendship-based diplomacy with a jibe:

“So much for Howdy Modi. So much for Namaste Trump, ‘dost dost na raha’”

The party called the U.S. move a diplomatic failure and exclaimed,

“Tariffs are being slapped negotiations are going nowhere”

P. Chidambaram, former Home Minister and Congress veteran,pointed out that this development shows the limits of affection-driven diplomacy. “Dosti is no locum for diplomacy,” he quipped, raising doubts over Modi’s MEGA slogan, now exposing its shortcomings.

Economic Fallout

Financial markets responded sharply. The Indian rupee plunged, and benchmark indices like Sensex and Nifty dropped by approximately 0.6%. Economists projected that India’s GDP growth could shrink by up to 40 basis points due to trade disruptions.

In foreign ministry statements, New Delhi condemned the tariffs as “groundless,” emphasizing ongoing import necessities during global energy transitions. Stakes for India–U.S. Diplomacy

As parliamentary debate intensifies, opposition leaders argue the government has compromised its strategic positioning due to image-based diplomacy with political symbolism failing economic substance.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is elucidating the next steps in Parliament. Analysts warn India must now navigate a delicate balance between maintaining healthy global partnerships and defending its trade sovereignty, especially as negotiations with the U.S. flounder under escalating pressure.

