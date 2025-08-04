PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 sets Guinness World Record with 3.53 Crore Registrations

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship education outreach initiative, has officially entered the Guinness World Records for the “Most people registered on a Citizen Engagement Platform in one month”. The record was set with an extraordinary 3.53 crore valid registrations on the MyGov platform during its eighth edition.

Conducted annually by the Ministry of Education since 2018 in collaboration with MyGov, Pariksha Pe Charcha offers a unique interactive platform where students, parents, and teachers engage with the Prime Minister directly. The motive is to turn the exam season into a positive, motivating experience rather than a stressful one.

The Guinness World Record certificate was officially presented at a ceremony in New Delhi. The event was attended by key pillars including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Electronics & IT, Railways, Information & Broadcasting); MoS Jitin Prasada; MyGov CEO Nand Kumarum; and senior officials from the Ministries of Education and Electronics & IT. The record was announced by Rishi Nath, official adjudicator of Guinness World Records.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan expressed that Pariksha Pe Charcha has evolved into a nationwide movement, turning exam stress into a festival of learning. He added that Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 reached over 21 crore viewers across television and digital platforms, reflecting strong public trust and support. The initiative, he said, aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s vision of inclusive, joyful, and stress-free learning.

Ashwini Vaishnaw underlined the programme’s role in nourishing mental well‑being and encouraging students to explore diverse career paths in this “Amrit Kaal.” He praised the remarkable registration as a sign of trust in the initiative. Jitin Prasada praises MyGov’s technology for enabling massive citizen participation and enhancing democratic engagement.

Started in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha now in its 8th edition focuses on reducing exam anxiety and promoting emotional resilience. Through storytelling, mindfulness, and real-life guidance from the Prime Minister, the programme supports students, parents, and teachers to look beyond rote learning and embrace integrated growth.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 not only delivered its usual message of positivity and purpose but also set a world-record milestone in public participation, advancing its status as a landmark educational initiative in India.

