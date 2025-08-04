CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2025 Likely To be Announced in First Week of Aug

The CBSE Class 10 compartment results are expected to be released in the first week of August 2025, likely on August 2 or 3, following the trend of previous years, August 5 in 2024 and August 4 in 2023.

Exam Overview

The supplementary exams were held from July 15 to 22, 2025 for students who needed to requalify or improve marks in specific subjects.



Over 1.41 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams this year, reflecting increasing utilization of reexamination opportunities.



How to Check Results

Once released, results will be available on the official CBSE result portals:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in



Students need to log in with:

Roll number

School number

Admit card ID

Date of birth (and security pin if prompted)

Alternate Access Methods

Alongside online access, results can also be obtained through:

SMS : Send CBSE10 followed by roll number, date of birth (DDMMYYYY), school number, centre number to 7738299899.



IVRS phone service : Call with area code at 24300699, entering your roll number (charges at 30 paise per minute).



DigiLocker, UMANG app, and schools for official mark sheets after online results are live.

Post-Result Options

Students can download provisional mark sheets immediately after results are declared.

If results seem incorrect, students may apply for:

Scanned copy of answer sheets: Application window August 8- 9. Verification or re‑evaluation: Open from August 18- 19

Fees include ₹500 per subject for verification and ₹100 per question for re‑evaluation.

Students who do not clear the supplementary exams must reappear for the regular board examinations in February- March 2026, as per CBSE guidelines.

