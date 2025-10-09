EAGLE Team Busts Major Drug Manufacturing Racket In Hyderabad: 220 Kgs Of Ephedrine Worth Rs.72 Crore Seized, Four Arrested, One Absconding

In a major breakthrough against narcotics manufacturing, sleuths of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) busted a clandestine drug unit operating from Jeedimetla and seized 220 kilograms of Ephedrine worth Rs.72 crore in the international market.

Acting on credible information, EAGLE officials raided a flat at Sai Datta Residency, Spring Field Colony, near Suchitra Crossroads and arrested four people involved in large-scale Ephedrine production. The arrested individuals have been identified as Vastavayi Shiva Ramakrishna Parama Varma (52), Dangeti Anil (31), Musini Dorababu (29), and Maddu Venkata Krishna Rao (45). Another accused, M. Prasad, is absconding.

Officials also seized four mobile phones and the manufacturing unit PNM Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., located at IDA Bollaram, which has now been sealed. The factory owners reportedly maintained no official records, lease deeds, or financial documents, indicating their deep involvement in illegal drug production.

Investigations revealed that the key accused, Shiva Ramakrishna Varma, is a repeat offender who was earlier arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru and Hyderabad for trafficking Amphetamine and Alprazolam. He is said to have masterminded the latest racket by collaborating with chemical industry insiders and financing the operation with Rs.8 lakh.

Varma allegedly roped in Anil, a production manager at PNM Life Sciences, and later convinced the company’s directors, Venkata Krishna Rao and Prasad, to manufacture Ephedrine for lucrative returns. Raw materials like Toluene, Bromine, Hydrochloric Acid, and Acetone were procured, and the drug was synthesized following Varma’s formula.

The finished product was stored in Varma’s flat, where the EAGLE team conducted a surprise raid, arresting the accused red-handed. Officials said Ephedrine can be converted into Methamphetamine, multiplying its street value tenfold.

Also Read: India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025 Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025