ED Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Custodian Land Grabbing Case In Jammu, Udhampur

ED Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Custodian Land Grabbing Case In Jammu, Udhampur

The ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Udhampur on August 22 in the Custodian land grabbing case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 25, 2025 16:32:11 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jammu, conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Udhampur on August 22 in the Custodian land grabbing case. The raid was conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In a post on X, the ED stated that the searches were carried out in the case of illegal grabbing of 502.5 kanals of Custodian Land involving various patwaries, tehsildars, middlemen and land grabbers.

“During the searches, various incriminating documents relating to assets, revenue records and digital evidence were recovered and seized, “It added.

As per ANI, the ED initiated an investigation based on various FIRs registered by the ACB, J&K Police.

The investigation revealed that the value of the said land is approximately Rs 20 Crore. Illegal grabbing of land was done from 2022 onwards by creating forged back-dated mutation records, Power of Attorneys, sale deeds and false entries in official revenue records, it added.

The agency said that the searches resulted in various incriminating documents relating to assets, revenue records and digital evidence.

Further investigation is in progress. Earlier in the day, the ED arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha from his residence in West Bengal in connection with the alleged SSC (Assistant Teacher) recruitment scam.

Tags: EDEnforcement DirectorateLand Grabbing casePMLA

