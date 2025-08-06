LIVE TV
ED Questions Vijay Deverakonda In Online Betting Money Laundering Case

Actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on August 6 in connection with a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting platforms. He is among over two dozen celebrities being investigated for allegedly promoting apps like Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365, which are accused of generating illicit funds. The ED is recording statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and questioning celebrities about their financial transactions.

ED Summons Actor Vijay
ED Summons Actor Vijay

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 6, 2025 13:20:53 IST

Actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad on August 6. Officials called him for questioning in a money laundering case related to illegal online betting and gambling platforms. Vijay is one of over two dozen celebrities and influencers who are facing investigation for allegedly promoting such platforms.

Outside the ED office, media personnel tried to get his response, but Vijay avoided interaction and walked straight inside. His latest film Kingdom is currently running in theatres and has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

ED Probes Celebs over Betting App Endorsements

The Enforcement Directorate has launched a probe into celebrities and social media influencers who endorsed betting apps such as Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365. Officials said they would record statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They will question Vijay Deverakonda about his financial transactions and links to the case. ED officials said several celebrities might have received payment for endorsing these apps, and they are now being investigated for their role in promoting platforms allegedly used to generate illegal funds through online gambling.

Case Based on Multiple FIRs from State Police

The ED has registered this money laundering case by taking cognisance of five First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by various state police departments. According to officials, these FIRs name several Tollywood actors and online influencers. The platforms reportedly earned crores of rupees through illegal betting activities. Some celebrities earlier claimed they were unaware of the apps’ operations and said they had not supported any illegal activity knowingly. The ED has included other known names like Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and Lakshmi Manchu in its ongoing investigation.

Tags: ED, Vijay Deverakonda

