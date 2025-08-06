LIVE TV
BJP MP’s Objection To Gaya Airport Code ‘GAY’ Triggers LGBTQ Backlash

A BJP MP’s request to change the IATA airport code “GAY” for Gaya International Airport in Bihar has sparked outrage from LGBTQ activists. Rajya Sabha MP Bhim Singh called the code “culturally offensive” and sought a replacement in Parliament. The Civil Aviation Ministry responded that the code is permanent under IATA rules and can only be changed in exceptional cases.

Gaya Code GAY Triggers Ruckus

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 6, 2025 12:51:51 IST

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhim Singh raised concerns in Parliament over the use of “GAY” as the IATA code for Gaya International Airport in Bihar. Singh said the three-letter code was “socially and culturally offensive” and made people “uncomfortable”. He submitted a written question asking if the government would consider replacing it with a more “respectful and appropriate” code.

Singh also sought a timeline for any such revision. His query sparked sharp reactions from the LGBTQI community, who said it reflected bias and reinforced negative stereotypes rather than addressing real issues.

Civil Aviation Ministry Responds to Code Change Request

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed Parliament that several such requests had been received before. He clarified that the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which assigns airport codes, typically uses the first three letters of a city’s name. “Air India had earlier approached IATA seeking change of the existing airport code,” Mohol said.

“However, IATA has conveyed that under the provisions of Resolution 763, assigned three-letter codes are considered permanent and are altered only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns,” he added.

LGBTQ Activists Term Remarks Prejudiced and Harmful

LGBTQ activists strongly condemned Bhim Singh’s remarks. Arvind Narrain said, “The member’s description of us as immoral strips the community of dignity. They need to educate themselves that as per the Supreme Court, what governs is not personal morality but constitutional morality.

He should apologise to the community.” Rajesh Srinivas stated, “The airport code does not require a change as there is nothing culturally inappropriate about it. The discomfort with the term stems from deeply ingrained prejudice.” They urged political leaders to focus on inclusivity, not exclusion.

Experts Highlight Impact of Stigma and Need for Inclusion

Mental health and diversity professionals also criticised Singh’s remarks. Shanmathi Senthil Kumar said, “That the term ‘GAY’ is being labelled as offensive, culturally inappropriate, or even unsafe reflects how deeply rooted the stigma against LGBTQIA+ people still is. Such framing reinforces harmful stereotypes and makes society even more difficult and exclusionary for queer individuals.”

Psychotherapist Vidya Dinakaran added, “If a word is considered offensive, simply avoiding it doesn’t help. One way forward is to confront and address it. If someone like an MP can endorse inclusion, it becomes all the more meaningful.”

