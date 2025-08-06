Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail By Jharkhand Court Over 2018 Remarks Against Amit Shah

The MP-MLA Court in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, on Wednesday granted bail to Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader, in a case linked to alleged defamatory remarks he made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a 2018 rally.

Authorities in Chaibasa strengthened security measures on Wednesday in view of Rahul Gandhi’s court appearance. The administration deployed adequate personnel to ensure law and order in the area. Officials confirmed that Gandhi travelled from Ranchi to Chaibasa by helicopter. A temporary helipad was set up at Tata College Ground to facilitate his arrival, they added.

Rahul Gandhi Moved Jharkhand High Court After Court Summons

On June 2, Rahul Gandhi approached the Jharkhand High Court to challenge the summons issued by the Chaibasa special court. The lower court had directed him to appear before it on June 26 in the defamation case. His legal team argued before the high court that he would not be able to appear on that day due to prior commitments.

The counsel requested the court to reschedule the hearing and proposed August 6 as the next available date. Accepting the request, the high court granted him relief and allowed his appearance on the newly suggested date.

Congress MP’s Counsel Seeks August 6 Date for Appearance

Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer informed the high court on June 10 that his client could not appear on June 26. The counsel formally requested the court to consider August 6 as a new date for appearance. The high court accepted the request and issued fresh directions accordingly. This development led to Wednesday’s court appearance in Chaibasa. Meanwhile, district authorities ensured that all arrangements were in place to avoid any law and order issues. No untoward incident was reported during the leader’s court visit.

