Home > India > Honor Killing In Darbhanga Medical College: 25 Year Old Nursing Student Shot Dead By Father-in-Law

A 25-year-old nursing student, Rahul Kumar, was shot dead by his father-in-law, Premshankar Jha, at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Bihar in a suspected case of honour killing. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, shortly after which Rahul's classmates overpowered and assaulted the accused. Police later shifted Jha to Patna for treatment due to his critical condition. Rahul had recently married Jha’s daughter against his wishes in an inter-caste union.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 6, 2025 11:57:36 IST

In a bizzare update, a 25-year-old nursing student, Rahul Kumar, lost his life on Tuesday evening after his father-in-law allegedly shot him from point-blank range at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Bihar. 

According to the police, Rahul, who was in the second year of his nursing course, sustained fatal gunshot injuries in what they suspect to be a case of honour killing. The accused, identified as Premshankar Jha, reportedly opened fire on Rahul inside the hospital premises, triggering panic among students and staff.

Students Catch and Beat Accused Premshankar Jha After Shooting 

After the incident, Rahul’s fellow students caught hold of Premshankar Jha and beat him up severely. By the time police reached the scene, Jha was in critical condition and required urgent medical attention. The police shifted him to the hospital and later referred him to Patna for advanced treatment. 

Officials confirmed that Jha’s condition remains serious. Police teams have started an investigation into the murder and are recording statements of eyewitnesses and hospital staff who were present at the time of the shooting.

Victim Married Accused’s Daughter in Inter-Caste Wedding

Police revealed that Rahul Kumar, a native of Supaul, had married Premshankar Jha’s daughter in April. The couple, both students at DMCH, had entered into an inter-caste marriage. Investigating officers believe Jha opposed the union due to caste differences, and this could be the motive behind the killing. 

The police have sent Rahul’s body for post-mortem and stated that they are looking into all angles, including possible threats or prior disputes between the families.

Protesting Students Disrupt Hospital Services After Killing

Soon after the shooting, nursing students gathered in large numbers and blocked the main gate of the hospital’s Emergency Room in protest. Their agitation disrupted regular medical services for several hours. Police personnel deployed at the scene used mild force to disperse the protestors and bring the situation under control. 

A senior police official confirmed that additional security forces had been posted at the hospital to prevent further unrest, and the situation had returned to normal by late evening.

Tags: Darbhanga Medical CollegeHonor Killing In Bihar

