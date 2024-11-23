Eknath Shinde Or Devendra Fadnavis, Who Will Be Next Maharashtra CM?

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has secured a sweeping victory in Assembly elections, leaving the question of who will be the next Maharashtra CM at the forefront. With Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde emerging as key contenders, the alliance faces a pivotal decision on its leadership.

As the Mahayuti alliance secures a second consecutive term in Maharashtra and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerges as the largest party, speculation about the next Maharashtra CM is mounting. Addressing the growing curiosity, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde stated that the heads of the three alliance partners—the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP—will collectively decide on the matter after the election results are finalized.

“Let the final results come in. Then, just as we fought the elections together, all three parties will sit together and make a decision on who will be the CM,” Shinde told reporters on Saturday.

The question of leadership gains significance as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance dominates the results, leading in 220 of Maharashtra’s 288 Assembly seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) lags behind with leads in 57 constituencies. Notably, Devendra Fadnavis is heading toward a decisive victory in Nagpur South West, and Shinde is maintaining a commanding lead in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency.

Fadnavis re-emerging as a central figure

once prepared to resign in June after the BJP faced setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections, has now re-emerged as a central figure in the Mahayuti’s resounding success. His efforts in consolidating the alliance and leading a robust campaign have drawn significant praise. Political commentators noted on social media that Devendra Fadnavis ran a ground campaign for the ages, pacified rebels, secured favorable seat-sharing deals, and achieved the BJP’s best-ever performance in the Vidhan Sabha elections despite a relentless smear campaign.

As the results came in, analysts, described Fadnavis as “the frontrunner” for the Maharashtra CM’s post. However, early consensus in the Mahayuti regarding Shinde continuing as Chief Minister has begun to waver.

Maharashtra CM decision to be collective one

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier affirmed that the decision on the Chief Minister would be a collective one, involving all three Mahayuti partners. “At present, Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister. After the elections, all the three alliance partners will decide on the CM post,” Shah said on November 10.

The Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, has expressed a willingness to accept a BJP Chief Minister if necessary, showcasing the alliance’s united front. However, Fadnavis’ strong position within the BJP—bolstered by its stellar strike rate of 83%, with leads in 124 of the 149 seats contested—has intensified calls for his return to the top post.

Will Eknath Shinde continue as Maharashtra CM?

Fadnavis’ campaign strategy has been lauded for consolidating Hindu votes across the state. For instance, he pointed to the BJP’s loss in Dhule’s Lok Sabha seat, attributed to the Congress’s dominance in Malegaon Central, a Muslim-majority area. His message to voters, “Batenge toh Katenge,” resonated with many and underscored his efforts to unite the Hindu electorate.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde has solidified his position as a prominent Maratha leader and the true inheritor of Bal Thackeray’s legacy. Under his leadership, the Shiv Sena contested 81 seats and is leading in 55, achieving an impressive 81% strike rate. Shinde’s flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana has been credited with garnering significant support among women voters, contrasting with the MVA’s promises of financial handouts.

It is worth noting that Fadnavis, despite being initially poised to become Chief Minister after Shinde’s coup against Uddhav Thackeray, stepped aside to allow Shinde to take the role. As Deputy Chief Minister, Fadnavis worked alongside Shinde and later accommodated Ajit Pawar as another Deputy CM when the NCP faction joined the alliance.

Demands for Fadnavis to assume the role of Maharashtra CM

However, Saturday’s electoral outcome has reignited demands for Fadnavis to assume the Maharashtra CM position. Social media has been rife with commentary advocating for his leadership. “If BJP gets 85+, Devendra Fadnavis will be and should be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I don’t think there should be any doubt about this,” wrote Aadit Kapadia. Similarly, Kishore K. Swamy remarked, “Devendra Fadnavis, who rose through hard work without any external backing, is finally back as CM of Maharashtra. That’s a real politician.”

As the dust settles on the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti faces a critical decision: Will Fadnavis reclaim the Chief Minister’s chair, and will Shinde accept the shift in leadership? With the political landscape reshaped by the alliance’s commanding victory, the question of who will lead Maharashtra rings louder than ever.

