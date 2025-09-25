LIVE TV
Elderly Man Murdered In Mira Road; Salon Owner Arrested Over Debt Motive

Elderly Man Murdered In Mira Road; Salon Owner Arrested Over Debt Motive

The incident came to light after the elderly man went missing, and his family registered a complaint at Kashimira police station.

Elderly Man Murdered In Mira Road
Elderly Man Murdered In Mira Road

Published By: Unaiza Gadia
Last updated: September 25, 2025 22:17:30 IST

A shocking crime has been reported from Mira Road where a 75-year-old man was killed for his gold chain by a salon owner. The incident came to light after the elderly man went missing, and his family registered a complaint at Kashimira police station. Acting promptly, the police launched a search operation and carefully checked CCTV footage from the area. The investigation revealed the involvement of a local salon owner who was later arrested.

According to the police, the accused had planned the act because he was under heavy financial debt and believed he could get quick money by stealing the chain. During interrogation the salon owner confessed to the crime stating that he attacked the elderly man took away his chain and then tried to cover up his actions.

DCP Zone 1 – Mira-Bhayandar, Rahul Chauhan gave details of the case stating that the victim’s family had lodged a missing person’s complaint at Kashimira police station. He explained that the police team immediately launched an investigation, scanning several CCTV cameras in the area to trace the movements. This swift effort helped identify the suspect who was soon taken into custody.

Speaking about the motive, DCP Chauhan said that the accused revealed during interrogation that he was struggling with a heavy debt. In desperation he decided to target the elderly man for his gold chain hoping to use the money to settle his dues. Chauhan added that the accused’s greed and poor choices resulted in the tragic death of a senior citizen, a crime that could have been avoided.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of elderly citizens in residential areas. Many locals expressed shock that a known salon owner trusted by the community could commit such a brutal crime. Police have assured residents that strict action will be taken and preventive measures will be strengthened.

“We want to assure citizens that such crimes will not be tolerated. Senior citizens must feel safe in their neighborhoods and our team is committed to ensuring that. We urge people to be alert and report any suspicious activity immediately,” DCP Chauhan said.

The victim’s body was sent for postmortem while police are in the process of completing the chargesheet. Investigators are also checking if the arrested salon owner has any previous criminal history or links to similar offences committed in the past.

The incident underlines how debt pressures and greed can drive a person to commit serious crimes. For local residents it stands as a grim reminder of the need for awareness and stronger safety measures particularly to protect senior citizens in the community.

mumbai

