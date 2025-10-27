LIVE TV
Home > India > Election Commission's Big Announcement: Phase 2 Of SIR To Be Conducted In 12 States, UTs

Election Commission’s Big Announcement: Phase 2 Of SIR To Be Conducted In 12 States, UTs

According to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the SIR intends to overhaul and update voter lists throughout the country. The new phase will encompass roughly 12 states and Union Territories.

SIR to be held in 12 states (Screengrab: ANI)
SIR to be held in 12 states (Screengrab: ANI)

October 27, 2025 16:40:07 IST

Election Commission’s Big Announcement: Phase 2 Of SIR To Be Conducted In 12 States, UTs

The Election Commission of India (EC) announced on Monday the second phase of a crucial electoral roll cleanup exercise, known as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). According to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the SIR intends to overhaul and update voter lists throughout the country. The new phase will encompass roughly 12 states and Union Territories.

This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates.

Election Commission’s Big Announcement: Phase 2 Of SIR To Be Conducted In 12 States, UTs

