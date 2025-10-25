LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘No Deepfakes’: Election Commission Warns Political Parties Against Misuse Of AI-Generated Content

ECI has cautioned political parties against using AI-generated or fake content during campaigns, warning that deepfakes and synthetic media can mislead voters and harm election fairness. Parties must label AI content and follow IT Rules, 2021, to ensure transparency.

ECI warns political parties against using AI-generated or fake content in campaigns. (Photo: ANI)
ECI warns political parties against using AI-generated or fake content in campaigns. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 25, 2025 04:04:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued an advisory to all national and state-recognised political parties, cautioning them against the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated and synthetic content during election campaigns.

In its advisory, the ECI warned that the spread of AI-altered or synthetically generated material including fake videos and deepfakes of political leaders is undermining the fairness and integrity of elections.

“It has come to the notice of the Election Commission that the misuse of hyper-realistic synthetically generated information, such as videos showing political leaders making electorally sensitive statements, is distorting the level playing field. Such practices disrupt fair and equal conditions for all participants, which are essential to maintain the integrity of political campaigning during elections,” the Commission said in its statement.

“The use of technology for creating, generating, modifying and altering information and publishing and transmitting synthetically generated information is a deep threat and challenge because of its ability to masquerade as the truth and unwittingly trap political stakeholders into incorrect conclusions and therefore, ECI finds it particularly imperative to ensure that transparency and accountability is maintained to preserve electoral integrity and voter trust,” the release added.

According to the ECI, such types of content can appear real, mislead voters, and distort the electoral process, posing a serious challenge to transparency and trust. The electoral body had earlier issued guidelines on May 6, 2024 and January 16, respectively, related to the ethical use of social media and advisory on labelling synthetic/AI-generated content.

The advisory issued by the ECI also states that, under Article 324 of the Constitution, all parties must strictly follow the IT Rules, 2021, ensuring due diligence and responsible content use.
 Any AI-generated or altered image, audio, or video used in campaigning must have a clear and visible disclosure label. Political parties, candidates, and campaign teams are accountable for ensuring compliance, the advisory said.

The advisory aims to protect electoral integrity, ensure a level playing field, and uphold voter trust in the democratic process.

As per the advisory, the political parties are required to report any unlawful or fake content, as well as fraudulent user accounts, to the respective social media platforms. In cases where such concerns remain unresolved, they must be escalated to the Grievance Appellate Committee in accordance with Rule 3A of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 4:04 AM IST
