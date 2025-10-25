LIVE TV
India's Maritime Strength Rises With Mahe, First Indigenously Built Anti-Submarine Ship: All You Need to Know

India’s Navy receives ‘Mahe’, the first indigenous anti-submarine warship built by Cochin Shipyard. Equipped with torpedoes, advanced sonar, and rockets, it boosts coastal security and showcases India’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat defence capabilities.

Mahe: India’s first indigenously built anti-submarine warship delivered by Cochin Shipyard. (Photo: X/@indiannavy)
Mahe: India’s first indigenously built anti-submarine warship delivered by Cochin Shipyard. (Photo: X/@indiannavy)

Published: October 25, 2025 00:10:19 IST

India’s maritime capabilities got a significant boost with the induction of ‘Mahe’, the country’s first indigenously designed Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), which was designed by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi. The ship, delivered to the Indian Navy on October 23, is a milestone in India’s way toward achieving self-reliance in defence production as part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat programme.

Important Features of ‘Mahe’

First of Eight Vessels: Mahe is the initial of a line of eight ASW SWCs planned to enter the Indian Navy fleet in the next several years.

Indigenous Design and Build: More than 90% of the ship’s fittings are domestically sourced, such as its sensors, machinery, and systems. The ship is a testament to increasing Indian capability in naval ship design and construction.



Specifications: The vessel is 78 meters long and displaces approximately 1,100 tonnes. It is the largest Indian naval vessel to ever employ a diesel engine-waterjet propulsion system, providing increased speed, agility, and shallow-water capabilities.

Sophisticated Weaponry and Systems: With torpedoes, multi-purpose anti-submarine rockets, sophisticated radars, and sonar systems, Mahe can detect and neutralize underwater threats with accuracy. It is also capable of underwater surveillance, mine-laying, and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) off the coast.

Maritime Heritage: It has been named after the ancient port town of Mahe in Puducherry, and the ship represents India’s rich maritime heritage and naval power.

Handover Ceremony

The ship was formally transferred in Kochi, with Dr. S. Harikrishnan, Director (Operations), CSL, signing the acceptance documents along with Commander Amit Chandra Choubey, Commanding Officer-Designate of Mahe. The ceremony was witnessed by Rear Admiral R. Adhisrinivasan, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Western Naval Command, and other senior naval and shipyard officers.

Strategic Significance

The induction of Mahe considerably enhances India’s coastal security and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, enabling the Navy to effectively track and respond to submarine threats off India’s coast. With the remaining seven ships currently under production at Cochin Shipyard, the batch will further upgrade India’s maritime defence shield in the next few years.

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 12:10 AM IST
