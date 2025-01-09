Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
‘Employees Should Work 90 Hours a Week’: L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s Statement Sparks Outrage On Social Media

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan sparked outrage by advocating a 90-hour work week, including Sundays, during an internal meeting. The comments, shared on Reddit, drew sharp criticism, with employees highlighting issues like long hours, poor pay, and restrictive leave policies.

‘Employees Should Work 90 Hours a Week’: L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s Statement Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan is facing widespread criticism after suggesting employees should work 90 hours a week, including Sundays, to remain competitive. His comments, made during an internal meeting and later shared in a video on Reddit, have ignited heated debates online about work-life balance and corporate culture.

In the undated video, Subrahmanyan responded to a question on Saturday work mandates, expressing regret that he couldn’t enforce Sunday work as well. “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working,” he said.

Subrahmanyan supported his stance by citing an anecdote where a Chinese professional claimed their country’s 90-hour work weeks gave them a competitive edge over the United States. He urged L&T employees to adopt a similar ethic, stating, “If you have got to be on top of the world, you have to work 90 hours a week.”

Backlash from Employees and Netizens

The remarks drew immediate backlash on Reddit, with users calling them tone-deaf and likening them to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s recent advocacy for a 70-hour work week. L&T employees on the platform voiced grievances about long working hours, poor work-life balance, and inadequate pay.

One user recounted attending the meeting, calling the experience “horrifying.” Another termed the statement “shameless promotion of corporate slavery.” Suggestions for more flexible working hour options and pay adjustments were also raised.

Corporate Culture Under Scrutiny

Several employees shared alleged challenges at L&T, including restrictive leave policies and low pay. A commenter claimed that sick leave is only approved for illnesses lasting two or more days.

Another criticized the company’s starting salary of Rs 35,000 per month for Tier-1 engineering graduates, given the demanding work schedule and remote job locations.

“Over 90% of campus hires leave the organization within three years,” one user noted, highlighting dissatisfaction among young professionals.

This controversy has reignited discussions about corporate expectations and employee well-being, particularly as work-life balance and mental health take center stage in modern workplaces. Critics argue that such high expectations can harm employees’ quality of life, while advocates suggest that increased productivity is essential for economic growth.

The incident highlights a growing disconnect between corporate leaders and employees over workplace demands, raising questions about the future of work culture in India.

