Home > India > Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025: Empowering Women in Haryana

The Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 provides women in Haryana aged 23 and above with Rs. 2100 monthly financial assistance. Eligible applicants must have an annual family income below Rs. 1 lakh and Haryana residence. Registration is fully online via the official mobile app, ensuring easy access and direct benefit transfer. The scheme promotes women's empowerment, financial independence, and social security, helping beneficiaries improve their livelihoods and participate actively in family and community life.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 27, 2025 10:08:26 IST

In a significant move to promote women’s empowerment and financial independence, the Haryana government launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi on September 25, 2025. This initiative aims to provide monthly financial assistance to eligible women across the state, fostering their overall well being and societal participation.

Key Features of the Scheme

  • Monthly Financial Assistance:- Beneficiaries will receive Rs. 2,100 per month credited directly to their bank account starting from November 1, 2025.
  • Targeted Beneficiaries:- The scheme is exclusively for women aged 23 years and above.
  • Eligibility criteria:- Gender:- Female applicants only Age:- 23 Years or older, Family Income:- Annual family income should not exceed Rs. 1,00,000, Residency: Must be the resident of Haryana

Application Process  

Interested women can apply for the scheme through the official Lado Lakshmi mobile application, available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. The application process is entirely online. There is no need to visit Saral centers or common service centers. As of the latest update, the app has been downloaded over 50,000 users, with approximately 8,000 women having successfully registered for the scheme.

Conclusion  

The Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana stands as a testament to Haryana’s commitment to enhancing women’s financial autonomy and social security. By Leveraging for seamless registration and direct benefit transfer. to contribute more effectively to their families and communities.

Tags: 2100Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025haryana

