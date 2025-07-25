Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has moved a statutory resolution seeking approval for the extension of the President’s rule in Manipur for another six months. The President’s rule was imposed in the state on February 13, three days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. Following Parliament’s approval, the extension will be in effect until February 13, 2026.

The statutory resolution was admitted in the Rajya Sabha. The resolution states, “This House approves the continuation of the proclamation issued by the President on February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur under Article 356 of the Constitution, for six months with effect from August 13, 2025.”

The Centre can impose President’s rule in any state under Article 356 or 365. The Indian Constitution gives power to the central government to assume direct control over a state’s governance under the President’s rule. It is invoked during a constitutional breakdown or failure of governance at the state level.

Grounds To Impose President’s Rule

The grounds to impose President’s rule are clearly outlined in Article 356 and Article 365.

Article 356 (1) states that the President is authorised to proclaim the President’s rule if he/she is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the State cannot be carried on by the provisions of this Constitution. The Article adds that this act can be taken on the report from the Governor of the State or without it.

Under Article 365, the President can also issue President’s rule if a state fails to comply with or to give effect to any directions given in the exercise of the executive power of the Union under any of the provisions of this Constitution.

Parliamentary Approval Is Required For The Continuation Of President’s Rule

Article 356 (3) defines the condition for the continuation of the President’s rule. It states that every Proclamation shall be laid before each house of Parliament for approval within two months. If the Proclamation is not sanctioned by the House within the given period, it ceases to operate.

It adds that if the House of the People (Lok Sabha) is dissolved during two months and the Proclamation has been approved by the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), the Proclamation shall cease to operate at the expiration of thirty days from the date on which the House of the People first sits after its reconstitution.

Duration Of The President’s Rule

Initially, the President’s Rule can be in effect for six months, but it can be extended for a maximum of three years with periodic parliamentary approvals every six months. To complete the constitutional provision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, July 24, 2025, moved a statutory resolution seeking approval for the extension of the President’s rule in Manipur for another six months.

