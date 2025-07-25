Home > Explainer > Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur

Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has moved a statutory resolution seeking approval for the extension of the President's rule in Manipur for another six months. The President’s rule was imposed in the state on February 13, three days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. Following Parliament’s approval, the extension will be in effect until February 13, 2026.

Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur (ANI Photo)
Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur (ANI Photo)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 25, 2025 15:36:00 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has moved a statutory resolution seeking approval for the extension of the President’s rule in Manipur for another six months. The President’s rule was imposed in the state on February 13, three days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. Following Parliament’s approval, the extension will be in effect until February 13, 2026.

The statutory resolution was admitted in the Rajya Sabha. The resolution states, “This House approves the continuation of the proclamation issued by the President on February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur under Article 356 of the Constitution, for six months with effect from August 13, 2025.”

The Centre can impose President’s rule in any state under Article 356 or 365. The Indian Constitution gives power to the central government to assume direct control over a state’s governance under the President’s rule. It is invoked during a constitutional breakdown or failure of governance at the state level.

Grounds To Impose President’s Rule

The grounds to impose President’s rule are clearly outlined in Article 356 and Article 365.

Article 356 (1) states that the President is authorised to proclaim the President’s rule if he/she is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the State cannot be carried on by the provisions of this Constitution. The Article adds that this act can be taken on the report from the Governor of the State or without it.

Under Article 365, the President can also issue President’s rule if a state fails to comply with or to give effect to any directions given in the exercise of the executive power of the Union under any of the provisions of this Constitution.

Parliamentary Approval Is Required For The Continuation Of President’s Rule

Article 356 (3) defines the condition for the continuation of the President’s rule. It states that every Proclamation shall be laid before each house of Parliament for approval within two months. If the Proclamation is not sanctioned by the House within the given period, it ceases to operate.

It adds that if the House of the People (Lok Sabha) is dissolved during two months and the Proclamation has been approved by the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), the Proclamation shall cease to operate at the expiration of thirty days from the date on which the House of the People first sits after its reconstitution.

Duration Of The President’s Rule

Initially, the President’s Rule can be in effect for six months, but it can be extended for a maximum of three years with periodic parliamentary approvals every six months. To complete the constitutional provision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, July 24, 2025, moved a statutory resolution seeking approval for the extension of the President’s rule in Manipur for another six months.

ALSO READ: Manipur: President’s Rule In Manipur Extended Amidst Crackdown On Militants

Tags: amit shahPresident RulePresident rule in Manipur

RELATED News

After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls
5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends
India Issues Advisory as Thailand–Cambodia Border Clashes Enter Second Day
India’s 1st First Hydrogen Powered Coach Successfully Tested In Chennai, Watch
NewsX Exclusive: New Vice President Election Is Expected Next Week

LATEST NEWS

Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say
Maargan OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Vijay Antony’s Murder Mystery
What Caused Stock Market Crash Today? Sensex Crashes 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,840
“Glorywebs Joins Hands with ‘We Women Want 2025’ as Associate Sponsor to Champion Women in Tech & Leadership”
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers
Cha Eun Woo’s Heartfelt Request To Fans Before Military Enlistment, ‘You’ll Miss Me, Right?’
tvN’s ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ Starring YoonA And Lee Chae Min Unveils First Teaser, Promises Royal Culinary Romance
Govt Bans 25 OTT Platforms for Streaming ‘Soft Porn’ Content
Seattle Mariners and LA Angels Clash: Start Time, How to Watch and Key Players
War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!
Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur
Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur
Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur
Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?