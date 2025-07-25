Manipur: President’s Rule In Manipur Extended Amidst Crackdown On Militants

President’s Rule in Manipur has been extended by another six months, as the joint security forces have scaled the operations against insurgent groups across the state, according to an IANS report. Officials have confirmed that over the past 24 hours, ten militants linked to banned outfits have been apprehended.

Militants apprehended across six districts

As per the news agency IANS, a senior police official has stated that the arrests took place across Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Tengnoupal, and Tamenglong districts. According to the reports, apprehended are members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), and People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The IANS report mentions that one active cadre each from PREPAK and PLA was caught in Tengnoupal district. This district shares an unfenced border with Myanmar. As per the report, the security personnel recovered several mobile phones, documents, weapons, ammunition, and a substantial amount of Indian currency from the suspects.

The Timeline of Manipur violence started

Ethnic violence had erupted on May 03, 2023, in India’s North-Eastern state of Manipur between the Meitei people, a majority that lives in the Imphal valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal community from the surrounding hills. the government figures state that as of November 22, 2024, 258 people have lost their lives in the violence and 60,000 people have been displaced. As per the early figures, over 1,000 were injured, and 32 missing. The reports also mention that 4,786 houses were burnt and 386 religious structures were vandalised, including temples and churches. The unofficial figures were reported to be even higher.

Biren Singh quits as Chief Minister

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had resigned from the CM’s office on February 09, 2025, two years after the Manipur violence had started. The Chief Minister had handed his resignation to the governor.