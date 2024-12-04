Fadnavis, Shinde, And Ajit Pawar Meet Governor To Stake Claim For Mahayuti Government 2.0 In Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis will take the oath as Maharashtra CM tomorrow at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, following Mahayuti's decisive victory.

Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP’s unanimous choice for Maharashtra Chief Minister, will take the oath of office tomorrow at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. The announcement follows the Mahayuti coalition’s landslide victory in the recent Assembly elections. Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, and NCP leader Ajit Pawar staked their claim to form the government during a meeting with Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan.

“We have submitted our letter of support to the Governor and received an invitation for tomorrow’s swearing-in ceremony at 5:30 PM,” Fadnavis confirmed.

Union Minister Vijay Rupani announced that two deputy chief ministers would also take the oath alongside Fadnavis. While the names remain undisclosed, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is widely speculated to secure one of the posts.

Mahayuti Coalition: A Unified Front

At a press conference following their meeting with the Governor, Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar emphasized their unity and collective leadership. Fadnavis credited Shinde and Pawar for recommending him as CM and expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from Mahayuti leaders.

Shinde, who previously held the CM position, expressed his willingness to take a deputy role, aligning with the coalition’s decisions. “Two-and-a-half years ago, Fadnavis supported me for the CM post, and now I am doing the same for him,” Shinde remarked.

Ajit Pawar also clarified rumors about his recent trip to Delhi, attributing it to personal commitments, including resolving legal matters and assisting his wife with Rajya Sabha accommodations. “I was transparent with my allies about my movements,” he stated.

Focus on Stability and Governance

Fadnavis highlighted the coalition’s goal of delivering stable governance. With no reported differences among the Mahayuti allies, the leadership is set to finalize cabinet portfolios in the coming days.

“These elections were historic, and the victory proves that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, ‘Ek Hain to Safe Hain’ and ‘Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai’ continue to resonate with voters,” Fadnavis said.

The Mahayuti coalition’s newly elected CM aims to prioritize unity and effective governance, marking a significant chapter in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

