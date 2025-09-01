LIVE TV
Fake IED Planted Over Personal Grudge, Three Arrested In Tangmarg

Fake IED Planted Over Personal Grudge, Three Arrested In Tangmarg

Three detained in Tangmarg for implanting a fake IED at Manzoor Ahmed Khan’s house to falsely associate him. It was driven by a personal criticism involving his separated ex-wife and her current husband. Inquiry and legal action are going on.

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Ashiq Mir
Published: September 1, 2025 14:54:00 IST

Police on Sunday said they have arrested three individuals for allegedly conspiring to plant a fake Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the residence of an innocent man in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district to falsely implicate him.

According to the police statement, on July 31, Tangmarg Police received specific input regarding the presence of an IED at the house of Manzoor Ahmed Khan, son of Mohammad Ayoub Khan, a resident of Mahayan Ferozpora. Acting swiftly, Tangmarg Police, along with security agencies, launched a cordon and search operation. 

During the operation, a suspicious package was discovered near the main gate of Khan’s residence. The bomb disposal squad was immediately called in. Upon inspection, the package was found to contain a plastic box designed to resemble an IED. It was confirmed to be non-explosive and posed no threat.

Police registered FIR No. 56/2025 under relevant sections of law at Police Station Tangmarg and began an investigation.

During the probe, Sajad Ahmed Ganie, son of Mohammad Qasim Ganie, a resident of Nowgam Sumbal, was identified as the primary accused. He had initially gone into hiding but was later arrested. During interrogation, he admitted to planting the fake device at the behest of Advocate Rahila Qadri, wife of Advocate Rayees Ahmed Bhat of Pandithpora, Tangmarg.

It was further revealed that Rahila Qadri, the estranged ex-wife of Manzoor Ahmed Khan, along with her current husband Rayees Ahmed Bhat, conspired to frame Khan due to a longstanding personal dispute. 

Investigators confirmed that the fake IED was deliberately planted to mislead police and falsely implicate the house owner. Sajad Ganie also misinformed authorities after executing the act.
Legal notices have been issued to all three accused, and the case will be taken to its logical conclusion in the court of law.

Baramulla Police reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring justice and preventing the misuse of legal provisions to settle personal scores.

