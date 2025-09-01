LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > False Accusations, Died In Jail, 4 Years Later Proved Innocent: Kins Read Out Court Judgment Declaring Him Innocent

False Accusations, Died In Jail, 4 Years Later Proved Innocent: Kins Read Out Court Judgment Declaring Him Innocent

The family of Kamal Ahmad Vakil Ahmad Ansari, who died in jail during the COVID-19 pandemic, read aloud the Bombay High Court judgment acquitting him in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case. The court ruled the prosecution “utterly failed” to prove charges, acquitting all 12 accused.

2006 Blast Case, Pic Credit: Live Law
2006 Blast Case, Pic Credit: Live Law

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 1, 2025 00:03:00 IST

The family and community members of Kamal Ahmad Vakil Ahmad Ansari, who died in 2021 while awaiting justice in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, gathered at his grave on Sunday. They read aloud the Bombay High Court judgment that cleared him of all charges. Nineteen years after seven train blasts killed more than 180 persons, the High Court acquitted all 12 accused last month, including Ansari.

The court ruled that the prosecution “utterly failed” to prove the case and said it was “hard to believe the accused committed the crime.”

High Court Judgment Affirmed Ansari’s Innocence

Sadly, Ansari could not witness himself getting free from the accusation of the crime, as he  passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic inside Nagpur jail. His burial took place at Jaripatka Muslim Qabristan.

On Sunday, his younger brother, Dr Abdul Wahid Sheikh, general secretary of Innocence Network, and Qari Sabir, president of Jamiat-e-Ulama Nagpur, visited his grave.

They read aloud para 1,486 of the July 21 High Court judgment, declaring his innocence. “Ansari was from Madhubani, Bihar. He ran a small chicken shop, sold vegetables, and worked tirelessly to provide for his five children and wife,” Sheikh said.

False Accusations and Years in Jail

Dr Sheikh said Maharashtra ATS falsely accused Ansari of involvement in the blasts. “He languished in prison for 16 years, his dignity stripped, his family stigmatised, and his pleas unheard,” Sheikh said.

The acquittal came four years after his death, which Sheikh described as a “hollow victory.” Ansari’s family lived with humiliation for years as his children grew up without a father and his wife struggled with stigma. Sheikh said the High Court verdict confirmed what Ansari had always maintained that he was innocent and wrongly branded as a terrorist.

Must Read: Minor Girls Trafficked From Assam To Delhi, One Still Missing: Suspects Arrested In Inter-State Busts

Tags: 2006 Mumbai Train BlastKamal Ahmad Vakil Ahmad Ansari

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

LATEST NEWS

WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
UN Warns of Food Crisis After Devastating Floods Wipe Out Pakistan’s Crops
False Accusations, Died In Jail, 4 Years Later Proved Innocent: Kins Read Out Court Judgment Declaring Him Innocent

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

False Accusations, Died In Jail, 4 Years Later Proved Innocent: Kins Read Out Court Judgment Declaring Him Innocent

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

False Accusations, Died In Jail, 4 Years Later Proved Innocent: Kins Read Out Court Judgment Declaring Him Innocent
False Accusations, Died In Jail, 4 Years Later Proved Innocent: Kins Read Out Court Judgment Declaring Him Innocent
False Accusations, Died In Jail, 4 Years Later Proved Innocent: Kins Read Out Court Judgment Declaring Him Innocent
False Accusations, Died In Jail, 4 Years Later Proved Innocent: Kins Read Out Court Judgment Declaring Him Innocent

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?