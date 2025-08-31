Minor Girls Trafficked From Assam To Delhi, One Still Missing: Suspects Arrested In Inter-State Busts

A shocking case of human trafficking has come to light in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, where two minor girls and their mother were allegedly lured and taken to Delhi under false promises.

According to the FIR lodged by complainant Sumitra Sangma, wife of Rabinath Marak of Beltola Jamuguri Gaon, her niece aged 13, and another young girl (age undisclosed) along with their mother were trafficked to Delhi by one Meena from Karbi Anglong. The girls were promised jobs and better opportunities.

After not being able to meet her daughters, mother of the victims went to Delhi in an attempt to rescue her, but Meena allegedly abondoned their mother in Rajasthan.

A tragic part of the case is the death of one of the victim girls who fell ill and died after being admitted to a hospital in Noida.

The family has accused the traffickers of running an organized network spanning Dimapur, Diphu, Tinsukia, and Noida. They named Meena and associates, Sanjay as key suspects.

Karbi Anglong Police have registered the case, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Zubin Bora has been directed to lead the investigation by Karbi Anglong district police. The Assam police team arretsed the key suspects in Noida and Rajasthan.

This case highlights the growing concern of child trafficking in Assam and its bordering regions, where vulnerable families are targeted with promises of jobs and education.

