LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > India > Minor Girls Trafficked From Assam To Delhi, One Still Missing: Suspects Arrested In Inter-State Busts

Minor Girls Trafficked From Assam To Delhi, One Still Missing: Suspects Arrested In Inter-State Busts

A shocking human trafficking case in Assam’s Karbi Anglong saw two minor girls and their mother lured to Delhi with job promises. One girl later died in Noida. Police arrested key suspects Meena and Sanjay, exposing a trafficking network across Assam and beyond.

Minor girls trafficked to Delhi, one dies; key suspects held in cross-state crackdown. (Photo: NewsX)
Minor girls trafficked to Delhi, one dies; key suspects held in cross-state crackdown. (Photo: NewsX)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Edited By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: August 31, 2025 11:26:00 IST

A shocking case of human trafficking has come to light in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, where two minor girls and their mother were allegedly lured and taken to Delhi under false promises.

According to the FIR lodged by complainant Sumitra Sangma, wife of Rabinath Marak of Beltola Jamuguri Gaon, her niece aged 13, and another young girl (age undisclosed) along with their mother were trafficked to Delhi by one Meena from Karbi Anglong. The girls were promised jobs and better opportunities.

After not being able to meet her daughters, mother of the victims went to Delhi in an attempt to rescue her, but Meena allegedly abondoned their mother in Rajasthan.

A tragic part of the case is the death of one of the victim girls who fell ill and died after being admitted to a hospital in Noida. 

The family has accused the traffickers of running an organized network spanning Dimapur, Diphu, Tinsukia, and Noida. They named Meena and associates, Sanjay as key suspects.

Karbi Anglong Police have registered the case, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Zubin Bora has been directed to lead the investigation by Karbi Anglong district police. The Assam police team arretsed the key suspects in Noida and Rajasthan.

This case highlights the growing concern of child trafficking in Assam and its bordering regions, where vulnerable families are targeted with promises of jobs and education.

ALSO READ: Manipur: Assam Rifles Cracks Down On extortion And Arms Snuggling In Tengnoupal

Tags: Assam human trafficking casehuman trafficking

RELATED News

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
Flight Disruptions, Metro Breakdown and Flood Alerts: Delhi-NCR Faces Unprecedented Rain Havoc
Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

LATEST NEWS

Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
Minor Girls Trafficked From Assam To Delhi, One Still Missing: Suspects Arrested In Inter-State Busts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Minor Girls Trafficked From Assam To Delhi, One Still Missing: Suspects Arrested In Inter-State Busts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Minor Girls Trafficked From Assam To Delhi, One Still Missing: Suspects Arrested In Inter-State Busts
Minor Girls Trafficked From Assam To Delhi, One Still Missing: Suspects Arrested In Inter-State Busts
Minor Girls Trafficked From Assam To Delhi, One Still Missing: Suspects Arrested In Inter-State Busts
Minor Girls Trafficked From Assam To Delhi, One Still Missing: Suspects Arrested In Inter-State Busts

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?