Manipur: Assam Rifles Cracks Down On extortion And Arms Snuggling In Tengnoupal

Manipur: Assam Rifles Cracks Down On extortion And Arms Snuggling In Tengnoupal

Assam Rifles, with police and paramilitary support, apprehended a suspected extortionist and arms trafficker in Moreh, Manipur, recovering crucial digital evidence during a coordinated search operation on August 26, 2025.

Published By: Nibir Deka
Edited By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: August 28, 2025 13:05:08 IST

In a severe blow to the criminal networks operating in the border regions of Manipur, Assam Rifles, in close coordination with the Police and Paramilitary Forces, apprehended a suspected individual involved in extortion and illegal arms trafficking linked to VVEZ on 26 August 2025. The operation was carried out during a meticulously planned joint Cordon and Search Operation in the General Area Haolenphai of the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal District. 

Acting on credible information, a team of Assam Rifles launched the operation in the early hours of 26 August. The troops conducted a thorough house-to-house search in the suspected locality, demonstrating precision, restraint, and tactical acumen throughout the mission. The operation culminated in an apprehension from the identified location. Upon search, the individual was in possession of a mobile phone suspected to contain incriminating digital evidence related to extortion and weapon smuggling activities. 

The recovery of this device is expected to aid further investigations into the nexus of criminal elements operating in the region. Following standard protocol, the apprehended individual along with the recovered mobile phone was handed over to Pallel Police Station (Kakching) on 27 August 2025 for detailed interrogation and legal proceedings. This successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles to maintaining peace and security in the sensitive border districts of Manipur. By proactively targeting elements that threaten public safety and national integrity, Assam Rifles continues to uphold its legacy as the “Sentinels of the North East,” ensuring that law and order prevail even in the most challenging terrains.

Also Read: UP CM expresses condolences to Vaishno Devi landslide victims,

Tags: Assam Rifles operationindia news

