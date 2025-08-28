LIVE TV
UP CM expresses condolences to Vaishno Devi landslide victims, declares Rs4 lakh compensation

UP CM expresses condolences to Vaishno Devi landslide victims, declares Rs4 lakh compensation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the Vaishno Devi landslide and announced Rs. 4 lakh ex-gratia for each victim’s family. He assured support and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragedy.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 28, 2025 06:36:30 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those who died in a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the CMO, CM Yogi announced financial assistance of Rs four lakh for the families of deceased residents of Uttar Pradesh.
The Chief Minister also directed the officials to make arrangements for sending the bodies of the deceased to their homes.
A landslide on Tuesday occurred near the Vaishno Devi shrine, where 30 people lost their lives. The landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari Cave Temple, located on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the rescue and relief operations and preparedness of the Union Territory after the landslide that occurred near the Vaishno Devi shrine in J-K’s Katra and the flash flood situation in several districts.
The Lieutenant Governor directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people staying in low-lying flood-affected areas are safely evacuated.
He asked the officials to ensure the maintenance of all essential services, such as power, healthcare, clean drinking water, rations, and teleconnectivity. He said the essential services disrupted in flood-affected areas must be restored as a priority, and the natural-disaster-hit regions should have an adequate stock of essential supplies and medicines.
The Lieutenant Governor also directed the immediate restoration of roads and bridges on National Highways, the establishment of alternate routes for traffic movement, and the preparation of hospitals in case of an influx of patients with waterborne diseases.
The Lieutenant Governor directed PDD to closely work with NHPC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) to expedite the restoration of the power infrastructure. He called upon the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to assist PWD in restoring UT’s roads along with National Highways. (ANI)

