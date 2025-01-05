Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s Health Deteriorates, ‘Feeling Dizzy, Vomiting’ On His 41st Day Of Hunger Strike; Doctor Warns Of Organ Failure

Since November 26, Dallewal has been sitting on Hunger strike at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana, refusing medical aid despite increasing health risks.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 70-year-old, leader of farmers and convener of the Non-Political Samyukta Kisan Morcha, is on the 41st day of his hunger strike demanding a legal guarantee for MSP and other associated farmer issues.

His medical condition, and opinion from doctors and fellow farmers on Sunday, revealed that he is unable to speak and has dizziness, vomiting and signs of organ failure.

Since November 26, Dallewal has been sitting at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana, refusing medical aid despite mounting health risks. On Saturday, he was carried on a stretcher to address a farmers’ gathering at the protest site, lying in a bed on stage.

In his emotional 11-minute address, he declared, “Farmers’ welfare is more important than my life.”

‘Feeling Dizzy, Vomiting’, Dallewal’s Health Deteriorating

However, his health deteriorated post the event. According to Dr. Avtar Singh of the NGO 5 Rivers Heart Association, who is keeping a close eye on his health, “His blood pressure fluctuated significantly during the gathering. He felt dizzy and vomited when being taken back to his tent.

According to reports from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Dallewal has been vomiting repeatedly and cannot stand properly. His glomerular filtration rate, which is an indicator of the level of kidney damage, is falling rapidly.

“Even if Dallewal ends his hunger strike now, there is a danger that all his organs may not recover fully,” the SKM said in a statement.

SC to hear on Dallewal’s hunger strike

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a contempt petition against Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on being alarmed that not much was being done in medical care to Dallewal.

The court had earlier lambasted the Punjab government for its inability to get any medical intervention in place, even after it directed the state government on December 20 to shift Dallewal to a makeshift hospital located 700 meters from the protest site.

The court expressed its doubts over the intentions of some farmer leaders, saying, “While Dallewal’s life is precious, resisting medical aid in this situation raises serious concerns.”

Punjab government officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh and former Deputy Inspector General Narinder Bhargav, visited Dallewal on Sunday but failed to persuade him to accept treatment.The hunger strike has sharpened the edge of farmers’ agitation at Khanauri and Shambhu border points with hundreds gathering in solidarity under the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha flags.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said protesters will observe the Gurpurab of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, on Monday at the Shambhu border, which further reiterates their commitment to the movement.

Dallewal demanded mass support to send delegations of all the villages in Punjab to the protest site. The fight for collective strength requires it.

What are the Core Demands?

MSP be guaranteed by law with assured price that would bring equal returns every season for their produce. This protest has some demands on improving the support systems in place and dealing with grievances about agriculture policies, including some age-old ones.

