Farmer Suicides Surge Under Congress Rule, Alleges KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has accused the Congress government in Telangana of failing farmers, claiming that more than 700 cultivators have died by suicide in just two years of its rule.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, KTR contrasted the situation with the tenure of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), under whom, he said, farmer suicides had witnessed a “historic and unprecedented decline.”

Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, KTR said farmer suicides fell by nearly 96 percent during KCR’s decade-long governance. In 2014, the state reported 1,347 farmer suicides, accounting for 10.9 percent of the national toll. By 2023, this figure dropped to just 56 deaths—only 0.51 percent of the national total.

“This is the sharpest decline in the country and a testimony to KCR’s humane and visionary policies,” KTR asserted.

KTR attributed the improvement to farmer-centric initiatives such as Rythu Bandhu direct income support, Rythu Bima insurance, 24-hour free power supply, and the expansion of irrigation projects. “These schemes provided security, financial stability, and self-confidence to lakhs of farmers, ushering in a golden era for Telangana’s agriculture sector,” he said.

According to KTR, the situation has “completely deteriorated” under Congress. “By the end of KCR’s term, suicides had fallen to just 56 cases. But in two years of Congress rule, more than 700 farmers have died. This reflects inefficiency and inhuman governance,” he alleged.

KTR also pointed to neighbouring Maharashtra, where he said suicides remain high despite the BJP being in power. “If Telangana could achieve this transformation, why can’t Maharashtra or other states?” he asked.

KTR said only KCR’s leadership could restore dignity and security to farmers. “If we want farmers to live with confidence, Telangana needs KCR back as Chief Minister,” he declared, thanking the former CM for making the state a “model for the nation.”

