Home > India > Five Killed, Several Injured As Tempo Traveller Falls Into Gorge In Doda, Jammu And Kashmir

Five Killed, Several Injured As Tempo Traveller Falls Into Gorge In Doda, Jammu And Kashmir

Five people were killed and several others injured in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, after a Tempo Traveller fell into a deep gorge near Ponda village on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was en route from Aul to Doda town when it lost control at a blind curve. Locals, police, ambulances, and NGOs helped in rescue. Injured were taken to GMC Doda.

At least five people died and several others were injured when a Tempo Traveller fell into a deep gorge near Ponda village on the Bharath-Doda link road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 12:03:53 IST

At least five people were confirmed dead and many others have been injured after the vehicle they were in skidded off into a deep gorge on Tuesday morning in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the officials, a Tempo Traveller with plate number JK06-4847 was travelling from the Aul area towards the Doda town. Occurrence: The vehicle lost control near a blind curve adjacent to Ponda village, situated on Bharath-Doda link road.

The pit into which the vehicle plunged was very deep-the fall was very terrific, making the rescue of those trapped in the vehicle very difficult. The locals who witnessed the accident rushed to the spot and began rescue operations even though the terrain was very challenging.

“Police were called, and several ambulances and NGOs reached the area to help shift the injured to the associated hospital, GMC Doda. Five dead bodies have reached the hospital, whereas those injured are being treated in the emergency unit,” the official said.

The unfortunate situation at the site of the accident was full of urgency and distress, as the members of the community and responders collaboratively worked to recover the injured and dead from the wreckage. Natures of rescue operation suffered largely due to the deep gorge beneath.

Officials gave their statement, while the main cause of the accident seemed to be the blind curve which the driver failed to navigate, thus rendering the vehicle uncontrollable. The Tempo Traveller, a common vehicle in this hilly region for public and group-level journeying, was carrying several persons when the accident happened. However, the exact number of persons on board has still not been established.

The injured are currently being treated at GMC Doda, and some remain critical. The investigation and rescue operations are underway. In accordance with official procedure, the identities of the dead have not been publicly disclosed.

This unfortunate accident has again sent out a warning about the dangers of travelling along the mountainous roads of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly where blind curves and narrow roads come into play.

Further details are awaited.

